Ahead of state assembly polls, Amit Shah visits Suchindram Temple in Tamil Nadu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Suchindram Temple, Kanyakumari during his visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of state Assembly polls.
Shah was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters during his visit to the temple.
As per the schedule of his visit to the state, Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan -- a door-to-door campaign at Suchindram Town in Kanyakumari.
Shah will also hold a roadshow from Hindu college to Veppamodu Kamraj statue in Kanyakumari.
This is Shah's second visit to the state in a week. Last Sunday, he visited Chennai and met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.
BJP is contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The AIADMK late Friday night announced that it allocated 20 Assembly constituencies to the BJP for the ensuing elections along with the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 234 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.
Later in the day, Shah is scheduled to attend the valedictory function of BJP Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar who passed away due to Covid-19 last year.
Sources inside Congress told ANI, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri broke down in front of party members after feeling humiliated by DMK during the seat-sharing discussion.
Income tax officials have also seized ₹3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
In 2017, when VK Sasikala had briefly held the reigns of the party and O Panneerselvam revolted against her, he had the backing of the RSS-BJP combine
The VCK sought 10 seats initially, but the party accepted the deal to drive out 'Sanathana forces' from Tamil Nadu, said Thol Thirumavalavan.
The BJP use of ideological opponent Kamaraj is seen as an outreach towards a cross-section of voters.
The Congress which won 8 seats out of the 41 it contested in the last assembly election wants at least 30 seats this time.
