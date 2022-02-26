Central, state forces to ensure peaceful polling in Prayagraj region

A massive contingent of paramilitary forces, including BSF, ITBP and CRPF, equipped with sophisticated weapons have been deployed in three districts of Prayagraj region (Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh) that go to poll in the fifth phase on Sunday.

Besides, police are carrying out regular inspections at sensitive polling stations to ensure fair and free polling on February 27.

“Online monitoring of polls will be carried out and no one will be allowed to take mobiles inside polling booths. Besides paramilitary, PAC and police personnel will be deployed at polling booths at sector and zonal levels. ADG zone Prem Prakash, IG Rakesh Singh, DM Sanjay Khatri and SSP Ajay Kumar have briefed the cops and listed their duties to them,” said senior police official.

The official said security at polling booths will be seven layered.

“At the first level, Central Paramilitary Force personnel will be deployed at booths. Security at polling booths and centers will be ensured by paramilitary while teams constituted on sector and zonal level will be manned on two levels. Inspectors will head the team on zonal level while team constituted on sector level will be under sub inspectors. Circle officers and SDM will lead the team constituted on fourth level which will be active at polling centres and booths under their circles,” the official said.

Teams constituted under ASP and ADM level officials will be constantly in moving in the city and rural areas of trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga.

“At sixth level DM and SSP will keep strict eye on polling while on seventh level mobile teams under SHOs of each area will be on move to ensure peaceful polling process and law and order under their jurisdictions,” the official added.

Police have also constituted QRT or Quick Response Teams in the range which will give immediate response in case of any emergency. In Prayagraj, 24 QRT will be on the move and two of them have been deployed for each assembly constituency.

Moreover, flying squads and static surveillance teams will be active to keep an eye on violation of model code of conduct, objectionable material and persons who may foment trouble. These teams will be on the move to check vehicles and smuggling of cash, drugs etc.

In Prayagraj, 145 companies of paramilitary, three companies of PAC, 15 SP and ASP, 47 inspectors, 1637 sub inspectors, 10836 constables and 9041 homeguards have been deployed, SSP Ajay Kumar said and added that special security arrangements have been ensured at 251 sensitive polling centres where eight to twelve paramilitary personnel will be deployed.

“Four paramilitary personnel will be deployed at normal polling centres,” he added.

Strict security arrangements will be in place at Rampur Khas, Kunda and Patti assembly constituencies in Pratapgarh which have been identified as sensitive. Not only at polling centers but paramilitary will be deployed in nearby areas in these three constituencies.

100 companies of paramilitary, 32 companies of PAC and 12000 police personnel have been deployed at polling centres and booths across the district. 41 check posts have been installed and static magistrates will be on duty at 21 barriers.

Meanwhile, 46 companies of paramilitary, 2 platoons along with one additional company of PAC, 380 sub inspectors and 3400 constables have been deployed in Kaushambi.

ADG of Prayagraj Zone Prem Prakash said polling parties have been sent to four districts for fifth phase of polls which include Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Chitrakoot.

“Central Police Force personnel have already been deployed at polling centres. The personnel will analyse security arrangements and have been provided with list of possible trouble makers and other details of that area. The information of the polling centre will help them in enduring peaceful polling. Election Commission has considered Prayagraj as hyper sensitive while Pratapgarh as sensitive. Kaushambi and Chitrakoot are normal. Forces have been deployed as per requirements,” Prakash said.

As per EC guidelines, security personnel should mark 200 m mark under which no voting slips or desks should be distributed. No mobile, firearm or private guards will be allowed under 100 metres of polling booths. Only authorised polling staff have been allowed to carry mobiles inside polling booths. Photography during casting votes, selfies or releasing audio or video from polling booths and centers has been restricted. No security personnel will accept food or any other item from candidate or their supporters. Persons under vulnerable category and anti-social elements should not act as polling agent, the ADG added.