Channi’s agenda is divisive, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress leadership over Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks that he “won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye, come here to rule, enter the state”, saying this showed the Congress’s divisive mindset.

The PM also took a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for “applauding” Channi’s remarks.

“When their chief minister was insulting the people of UP, the Gandhi parivar was clapping and today they are here in UP to seek votes. You have to guard yourself against these dynasts too,” Modi said at a physical rally in Fatehpur shortly after Union home minister Amit Shah raised the issue at a public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Mohammadi assembly constituency.

Fatehpur district goes to the polls in the fourth phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 23.

Channi said on Thursday that his remark was twisted and he respects people from other states as they have helped build Punjab.

“My statement was about people like Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh who come to Punjab as outsiders and create disturbance in the state,” Channi said in a video message.

“My statement yesterday (Wednesday) was taken out of context. I believe, everyone who has entered Punjab, has worked hard and has taken the state on the path of development. We heartily love all of them who have made Punjab better,” he added.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed Channi’s statement on Wednesday. “It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP, so she is also a ‘bhaiya’,” Kejriwal was quoted by ANI.

Modi, who was in UP for the public meeting after attending one in Punjab, said the kind of response Punjab was showing to the BJP was unprecedented.

“I have worked in Punjab for a long time but the kind of response the people of the state have shown towards the BJP now is amazing,” Modi said.

Cheered by the crowd, Modi also raised the issue of instant triple talaq that has been made a punishable offence after the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, was passed in both houses of Parliament in July 2019.

“When we brought a law against triple talaq, they (the Opposition) opposed it. I am surprised that these people were so selfish that they didn’t even think about the welfare of those who vote for them,” Modi said.

He said he didn’t care about votes when he pushed ahead with the law.

Modi continued to hit out at the SP as a dynastic party and stayed clear of mentioning the BSP whose chief Mayawati held a rally in Banda and targeted the BJP.