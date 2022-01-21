'Dikh toh raha hai na,' Priyanka Gandhi's reply to 'Are you the CM face in UP?'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday dropped major hints that she could be the chief ministerial face of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Flanked by Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Gandhi with a smile on her face said, "Are you seeing any other face from the Congress? Then?" "Then you are the CM face for the Congress?" Priyanka Gandhi was asked. "Dikh toh raha hai na sab jaga mera chehra (My face can be seen everywhere)," Priyanka Gandhi said.

#WATCH Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress in the upcoming UP Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/NOt1uZKBU6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2022

If this is any indication that Priyanka Gandhi might be contesting in the election, it will be a Battle of Titans in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath contesting from Gorakhpur and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav possibly contesting from Karhal.

It will also be a first for a Gandhi family member to contest in a state assembly election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Priyanka Gandhi initially decided to contest from Varanasi, PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, but then decided against it.

In 2019, Priyanka Gandhi was appointed as the general secretary of the party in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. In 2020, she was appointed as the general secretary in charge of the entire state.

After getting the charge of the state, Priyanka has been focussing on Uttar Pradesh and made women empowerment one of the main agendas of the Congress.

However, Priyanka could still be the CM face without contesting in the election. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh never contested in the state assembly election and this year's election is likely to be a debut for both of them.

The high-stake election in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases starting from February 10. The counting will take place on March 10.