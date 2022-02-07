Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Lata Mangeshkar death: BJP defers release of manifesto
On Sunday, the BJP postponed the release of its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the UP elections in remembrance of Lata Mangeshkar, who died in Mumbai earlier in the day.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State President Swatantradev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paying homage to Lata Mangeshkar at BJP state office by keeping a two-minute silence. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The BJP on Sunday deferred release of its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the UP polls as a mark of respect to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in the morning in Mumbai.

Union home minister Amit Shah had reached the party’s Lucknow office for the manifesto release with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev but after quick consultations, the party announced that the release had been deferred.

“Today we received a very sad news, that of the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. A legend like her is born once in a lifetime. In her memory, mourning has been declared and hence we have decided to postpone the release of the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. The next manifesto release date will be announced later,” the UP BJP chief said.

The leaders also observed two minutes silence in memory of Mangeshkar, who was known as the nightingale of India.

However, the party’s campaign programme in western UP would continue as per schedule, he said.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Mumbai to attend the last rites of Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a virtual rally for west UP region where he said that he had come to address the rally only because the party had made a lot of preparations and cadres were waiting for him.

“This, too, is one aspect of democracy that has to be fulfilled and one which Lata ji expected me to fulfill,” he said.

He said legends like Lata Mangeshkar are born once in a lifetime and credited the great singer of having brought glory to the country with her melodious voice. “I pay tributes to Lata ji with a heavy heart,” he said.

