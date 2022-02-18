Sangam city’s tea stalls abuzz with political debates

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in Prayagraj, tea and coffee stalls are abuzz with political discussions. The topics include speculations on the victory of different candidates and which party will come to power. Long discussions especially in the old city area are helping voters form an opinion ahead of the voting day — February 27.

Although tea and coffee stalls are not allowed to remain open till late at night, they are favourite hangouts for people and supporters of different political parties.

A large crowd, more than usual, is being witnessed at most of the tea stalls during the poll season. Not only workers of political parties but people from all walks of life are taking part in political debates at tea and coffee stalls in the city located in Atala, Akbarpur, Khuldabad, Rani Mandi, Loknath, Kalyani Devi, Muthiganj, Bahadurganj, Kydganj, Chakia, Daraganj, Katra etc.

“People in Prayagraj are addicted to politics and have a keen interest in political discussions, usually at tea stalls,” says Mohd Guddu, a 50-year-old resident of Roshanbagh area.

Sitting at a tea stall near Mansoor Park, which was in news for many months due to anti-CAA protests, Guddu and others are speculating over the number of seats each political party will get in this assembly elections. Several cups of tea are consumed as an argument ensues.

A similar debate rages on at a tea stall near Hatia Chauraha in Muthiganj area. Manish and Sachin, two local traders, say political discussions are an essential part of the poll season, and the tea adds the necessary spice to the debate.

Danish and Babu are contractors and move around in the city for their work during the day. They visit different tea stalls every day and thus have an interesting take on the political debates. “The most interesting part of political discussions at these tea stalls is that they do not come to any conclusion. Each participant has logic to counter the opponents’ claims. Some are staunch supporters of a particular party and try to gain support through their arguments,” Babu said.

As the candidates of BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress, BSP, AAP, AIMIM, in the fray, pace up poll campaigns in different localities, the political discussions at the tea stalls are also getting heated up.

In old city areas, the hot topic of debate is whether the minority community is supporting AIMIM or not. Sitting outside a tea stall at Atala, a group of residents argue over giving votes to AIMIM. While Hukum Ali, Naseeb Baba and others say that AIMIM will win over a dozen seats in assembly polls, others immediately rule out their claims. Dilshad Mansoori, Munna and Saud are in favour of Samajwadi Party, while Tanveer and Nafees are old supporters of Congress.

A similar discussion continues at a big tea stall at Kalyani Devi, where lawyers Munna Singh, Indra Vikram and Anil Tripathi have been arguing fr two hours if BJP will come back to power in the state. Some others argue that a coalition government will come in power this time, and no party will get the majority.

Political discussions at tea stalls in Chakia area are always centred around former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad ahead of every poll. As Atiq or members of his family have been continuously contesting state and Parliamentary elections from 1989 till 2017, his supporters have good experience in political discussions. However, with Atiq and his kin keeping a low profile this time, the interest of his supporters in elections is dull. Although stalls here are abuzz with discussions focused on Atiq’s political future.