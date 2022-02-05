SP-RLD alliance will win 400 seats leaving just 3 for others: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that the BJP would be “wiped off” from very first phase of assembly elections in western UP and added that, given the resentment amongst voters against BJP, the SP-RLD alliance would win 400 seats and the other parties would be left with just 3 seats in UP assembly polls.

Akhilesh made the claim at a press conference in Aligarh. He later campaigned for SP-RLD candidates in the city, where BJP had won all seven seats in the 2017 elections. In 2012, SP had won four seats and RLD the other three although they contested separately.

“The double engine BJP regime has ruined the farmers. They had to sit on protest for one year to oppose the three farm laws and as election approached in states, these farm laws were withdrawn. BJP should tell why these laws were brought and, if they were good, why were they withdrawn,” questioned Akhilesh.

“BJP promised to double the income of farmers, but it never happened. The BJP is a party of liars and, the bigger the BJP leader, the bigger liar he is. We appeal to Ambedkarwadis (followers of Dr Ambedkar) to come together in defeating the BJP. The recent attack on Owaisi (AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi) is failure of the law and order situation. Those attacking us on the law and order situation should reply why UP is on top in custodial deaths. The CM and deputy CM withdrew cases against themselves,” Akhilesh said while reiterating that his party was in favour of a caste census.

“This election, people with likeminded ideologies are coming together to save the Constitution. BJP is building a new parliament building, has replaced Amar Jawan Jyoti and might change the Constitution, too. This election is of ‘bhaichara’ (brotherhood) versus BJP that practises negative politics. The SP regime will create a farmers corpus fund and will give 300 units free domestic electricity,” he said.

“The 80 versus 20 formula of BJP means that 80 percent are with SP alliance and 20 are angry with BJP. SP will address issues related to women. My party had set up 1090 Power Line to save girls facing eve teasing. The Supreme Court had appreciated the setting up of 1090 and asked other states to do the same. We have consulted financial experts and thus have advocated for the old pension scheme,” Akhilesh said.

He further said: “The Preamble mentions India as socialist nation. We need to be alert against BJP which has ended the socialist frame of society. May somebody educate the BJP. The nation knows who is nakli (fake),” said Akhilesh while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him fake ‘samajwadi’.

“The SP regime helped both madarsas and sanskrit schools and gave laptop to both. We are progressive but ‘Baba’ (CM Yogi Adityanath) says “garmi nikal denge.” If he feels ‘garmi’ he should go to Uttarakhand or some other hill station,” said Akhilesh, adding that the question is not about Jinnah but employment to youth, education to all, free irrigation to farmers etc.

