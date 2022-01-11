Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from Yogi cabinet, Akhilesh welcomes him to Samajwadi Party

Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of its chief minister Akhilesh Yadav hours later.

Sharing a picture with Maurya on Twitter, Yadav welcomed the former minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet as one who is popular for his fight for social justice and equality. Yadav also accorded a warm welcome to all other leaders, workers and supporters of Maurya who joined the Samajwadi Party.

The former chief minister further wrote, “Saamaajik nyaay ka inqalaab hoga (there will be revolution of social justice)”along with a hashtag of a change in 2022.

The development came on a day home minister Amit Shah and Adityanath held a key BJP meeting in the national capital as the party shortlists its probable candidates for the initial phases of the state assembly polls before its Central Election Committee meeting to finalise the names.

Uttar Pradesh is set to see a seven-phased Assembly election between February 10 and March 7. The result of the keenly watched polls will be declared with that of four other poll-bound states on March 10.

