UP elections: BSP helped BJP to win, can provide evidence, alleges OP Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, adding that he has evidence to back his claims. Rajbhar, who fought the assembly elections in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, also alleged that the BJP and Mayawati’s BSP had made a secret deal for tickets for 122 seats in Purvanchal (East UP).

Rajbhar, whose party won six seats in the elections, also accused the Congress of helping the BJP.

"There are 122 seats in Purvanchal on which candidates were decided at the BJP office… I can give evidence for this. The parties which were in power four times -- be it the BSP or the Congress -- supported the BJP. Where did their votes go?” news agency ANI quoted Rajbhar as saying.

Rajbhar added that he has decided to review the party’s performance assembly-wise.

In 2017, Rajbhar had become a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government after contesting with the BJP, but later parted ways. In 2022, he contested the elections in alliance with the SP.

Last month, Rajbhar had claimed that the chief minister wanted to get him killed. "Yogi Ji wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He had also demanded the Election Commission to provide security to him.