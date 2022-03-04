UP Polls 7th Phase: Voting in three Naxal-hit constituencies only till 4 pm

The election campaigning in three of the 54 assembly constituencies that go to the polls in the last and seventh phase on March 7 will come to an end at 4 pm on Saturday. The campaigning in the remaining 51 constituencies will end at 6 pm the same day.

Giving this information here on Friday, chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that the campaigning in the three assembly constituencies — Chakiya (SC) Robertganj and Duddhi (ST) — will be banned after 4 pm, that is 48 hours before voting and in rest of the constituencies it will end at 6 pm as has been the case with all the other constituencies across the state during the six previous phases.

“This is because the voting in the three assembly constituencies— Chakiya, Robertganj and Duddhi — will be held from 7 am to 4 pm only, unlike in the rest of the 51 constituencies where voting will continue till 6 pm,” Shukla said.

The three constituencies are believed to be among Naxal-hit areas in the state.

The nine districts which go to the polls in the final phase are — Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.

Shukla said the administration had been directed to make proper arrangements to ensure that voters did not face any inconvenience at polling booths when they go to cast their vote.