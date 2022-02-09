Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Uttarakhand polls: ‘Love Jihad’ crackdown, Char Dham expansion in BJP manifesto
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand polls: ‘Love Jihad’ crackdown, Char Dham expansion in BJP manifesto

Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022: The BJP has also promised global recognition to Haridwar as an international Yoga capital
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Union Minister &amp; BJP's Uttarakhand election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, MP Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand BJP President Madan Kaushik, and former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, releases BJP's manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Dehradun(PTI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Union Minister & BJP's Uttarakhand election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, MP Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand BJP President Madan Kaushik, and former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, releases BJP's manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Dehradun(PTI)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 06:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls. The saffron party's ‘Drishti Patra’ was released by union minister Nitin Gadkari in Dehradun, news agency ANI reported. 

The BJP has announced several promises including stricter laws against what it calls the ‘Love Jihad’. 

 

“We will amend the law of 'Love Jihad' to make it stricter including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment,” Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami told ANI. 

Here are the other big promises made by the BJP in its 'Drishti Patra'.

> Expansion of Char Dham project by linking all pilgrimage sites

> Transforming Haridwar as the international Yoga capital

> 1 crore earmarked for Vedic schools

> Construction of Sainya Dham & museum to honour soldiers

> Three free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year

> Pregnant women living in hilly areas to get 40,000

> Senior citizens pensions to be hiked to 3,600

> 50,000 government jobs to the youth.

 

The elections to 70-member Assembly in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Full election coverage here

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand election bjp
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out