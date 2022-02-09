Uttarakhand polls: ‘Love Jihad’ crackdown, Char Dham expansion in BJP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls. The saffron party's ‘Drishti Patra’ was released by union minister Nitin Gadkari in Dehradun, news agency ANI reported.

The BJP has announced several promises including stricter laws against what it calls the ‘Love Jihad’.

Dehradun: Union Minister & BJP leader Nitin Gadkari released the party's manifesto for #UttarakhandElections2022



"I want to assure you all that we'll complete Char Dham Highway by this December... The development work you've seen in the state is just a trailer," he said pic.twitter.com/MHTOsDxXYu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2022

“We will amend the law of 'Love Jihad' to make it stricter including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment,” Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami told ANI.

Here are the other big promises made by the BJP in its 'Drishti Patra'.

> Expansion of Char Dham project by linking all pilgrimage sites



> Transforming Haridwar as the international Yoga capital



> ₹1 crore earmarked for Vedic schools



> Construction of Sainya Dham & museum to honour soldiers



> Three free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year



> Pregnant women living in hilly areas to get ₹40,000



> Senior citizens pensions to be hiked to ₹3,600

> 50,000 government jobs to the youth.

The elections to 70-member Assembly in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



