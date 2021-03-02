IND USA
west bengal assembly election

After saying will never leave Didi, TMC’s Jitendra Tiwari finally joins BJP

Tiwari had resigned from the party in December last year after accusing the top leadership of depriving Asansol city and not allowing central funds to flow in.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:50 PM IST

A Trinamool Congress legislator, who rebelled against the TMC but made a U-turn in December last year, finally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal later this month, reports said. Jitendra Tiwari, the two-time party MLA from Pandabeswar in Paschim Barddhaman district and former Asansol mayor, joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s state chief Dilip Ghosh at a programme in Sreerampur in Hooghly district.

"I have joined the BJP as I want to work for the development of the state. In TMC, it was no longer possible to work for the party," Tiwari said after joining the BJP, according to news agency PTI.

Also read | Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined

Tiwari had resigned from the party after accusing the top leadership of depriving Asansol city and not allowing central funds to flow in. “There was some misunderstanding. I accept my fault. I never wanted to hurt didi (Mamata Banerjee). I will never leave didi. Did I ever say that I don’t obey her? I am withdrawing my statement of resigning from the party,” Tiwari said after meeting Aroop Biswas, a state minister and a senior TMC leader in December last year.

Also read | TMC mayor accuses Bengal govt of stopping development work for politics

Tiwari had resigned along with Suvendu Adhikari and several other leaders of the ruling party of the eastern state. Tiwari’s U-turn came after senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, expressed their reservations against Tiwari joining the party. BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu and president of the state Mahila Morcha (women’s front) Agnimitra Paul also said on December 18 that they did not want Tiwari to join. Basu and Paul were later served show-cause notices by the party for violating discipline and making “derogatory and anti-party statements” before the media.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats in the state, where the ruling Trinamool Congress is looking to retain power amid a strong challenge from the BJP, will go to the polls in eight phases. Voting will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Counting will be held on May 2.

west bengal assembly elections 2021
