BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday again challenged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that their party will form the next government in the state.

“Yes, ‘Khela hobe, khela hobe’ (the game is on) and ‘paribortan hobe’ (there will be change). Let me tell the brothers of Mamata didi that BJP will form the government in West Bengal. I know there will be attempts to stop the yatra so I am here to meet you. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak. He said, “Opposition is telling us that our game is over but let me tell them that our game is on. Be ready. Tell mothers to keep their children under control if they want to see their faces after polls. We're civilised and follow rule of law but it does not mean that we are weak.”

Incidents of clashes and violence between Trinamool Congress workers and BJP workers have cast a shadow of fear over the upcoming legislative session assembly elections.

Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC-rebel leader who joined BJP back in December, said that the TMC-led government is planning to turn West Bengal into ‘Bangladesh’. He directed his criticism at the ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan coined by the Trinamool Congress and said that it was coined by Bangladesh’s Awami League MP Shamim Osman. He alleged that importing slogans from politicians from across the border indicates the mentality of the Trinamool Congress.

He said, “The 'Khela hobe’ slogan was coined by Narayanganj MP Shamim Osman 4 years ago. TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh that is why they've imported the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan. Our slogan is ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram.”

He also said that BJP will improve its performance in these elections and has built on the success of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the party had won 18 out of the 22 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. He said, “2019 main half, 2021 main saaf as said by PM Modi and home minister Shah will happen.”

West Bengal is likely to hold its legislative assembly elections in the months of April-May this year.