Fresh EC notice to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over remarks against CRPF

The Election Commission (EC) issued its second notice in two days to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to explain by 11 am on Saturday, poll speeches in which she allegedly asked people to “gherao” (accost and block) central paramilitary security forces.

The notice came a day after Banerjee challenged EC over the first notice sent to her over her remark urging Muslims to guard against those splitting their votes. Banerjee on Thursday said it “doesn’t matter” if she is sent 10 more notices and that she would continue opposing the division of voters along religious lines.

In its fresh notice issued on Thursday evening, EC said Banerjee prima facie violated sections of the Indian Penal Code with her remarks against the central forces. It added that her statements were “completely false, provocative, and intemperate”. The notice said she attempted to “berate and vilify central paramilitary forces during the electoral process”.

The fresh notice came two days before the fourth phase of the elections in West Bengal to 44 assembly seats across six districts, including Kolkata. Polling in the state is being held in eight phases with the last phase scheduled on April 29. The results will be out on May 2.

The fresh notice cited Banerjee’s speeches on March 28 and April 7 in which she allegedly accused central forces of intimidating voters. She allegedly urged women to hit back or surround central forces. The notice also referred to Banerjee’s speech at Cooch Behar. It added she made “highly objectionable remarks” against the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF).

On Thursday, Banerjee again criticised the paramilitary forces on poll duty and alleged they were intimidating voters. “I have respect for the central paramilitary forces, but they are working on instructions from Delhi. They are committing atrocities on villagers before polling day... They are asking people to vote for the BJP...,” she said in Balagarh.

“I will continue to speak against the central forces till the time they work for the BJP. I would salute them if they do not work for BJP. We respect the jawans of our country. But they are working on the instructions of Amit Shah,” Banerjee said on Friday, while addressing a rally at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman.

The BJP said Banerjee has to respond to the notices. “It is unprecedented that a chief minister of a state has been served two showcause notices within a span of 48 hours...the onus is now on her to officially respond to the poll panel explaining why she made those remarks,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, BJP’s state vice president.

Analysts said it will be interesting to see how EC reacts. “EC is a constitutional body. But during the campaign period , it may happen that some may go to the extent of slamming the poll panel publicly. Now the question arises, what action will EC take against such parties and whether it has the powers to take strong action,” said Subhamoy Moitra, a political commentator.

