Mamata starts 3rd term as Bengal CM with blood on her hands, Nadda says

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of having blood in her hands and claimed that she remained silent while atrocities were allegedly committed in her state against BJP workers.

“The manner in which massacre and brutal killings took place and the manner in which the acting chief minister remained silent for 36 hours speaks of her involvement. She has started her third term with blood on her hands,” Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP leader also said that these incidents reminded him of the violence following the Partition of India. “We stand by the people of Bengal and all its citizens with whom such incidents took place. This makes me remember the partition days,” he further added.

The BJP chief claimed that post-poll violence in Bengal claimed the lives of at least 14 BJP workers and nearly one lakh people had to flee following Trinamool Congress’ victory in the recently concluded assembly elections.

“I will be visiting districts such as North 24 Parganas to be on the side of our members who were at the receiving end of this brutal violence... We want to tell the entire country about this,” Nadda said.

Banerjee said that violence has occurred in places where BJP has won. She said that the BJP is trying to create unrest by spreading old videos of violence. “No such incident will be tolerated. There are more reports of disturbance in places where BJP has won. BJP is circulating fake incidents through old videos. I appeal to all political parties to stop this. All of you have done a lot during elections. Bengal is a place of unity,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.