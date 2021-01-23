'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes
On Saturday, West Bengal’s chief minister held a rally to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose, a few hours before the Prime Minister landed in Kolkata to attend events marking Netaji's birth anniversary. Banerjee paid a visit to Netaji Bhawan, the freedom fighter’s ancestral home, and later marched to Shyambazar. In her address, Banerjee attacked the Centre for celebrating the anniversary just ahead of the Assembly elections. On January 19, the Centre announced that every year Netaji's birthday will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'
Here are top 10 quotes from Mamata Banerjee's attack to the Centre
“I don’t know whether Parakram is a Bengali word, English word or a Sanskrit word. All I understand is that he [Bose] was a Desh Nayak. We would be celebrating this day as Desh Nayak Day because Rabindranath Tagore first described Netaji as Desh Nayak.”
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that”
“One leader, one nation, one ration card, one political party – this point of view needs to change,”
“When Netaji constituted the Indian National Army, he took everyone including people from Gujarat, Bengal, Tamil Nadu. He stood against the divide & rule policy of the British.”
“I believe that India must have 4 rotating capitals. The English ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country.”
“We will build an Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They've spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat. A university named after Netaji is also being set up which shall be funded entirely by the state, and will have tie-ups with foreign universities."
"I would like to voice my dissent against the Central govt's decision to never observe his (Netaji Subhash Chandra) birth anniversary, before today.”
“Niti Aayog, Planning Commission can co-exist; Centre should reintroduce panel.”
"Netaji talked of creating a Planning Commission. Today they have done away with the Planning Commission, and we do not know why. You cannot claim to love Netaji and do away with the Planning Commission.”
“We celebrate Netaji every year not just in an election year.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Unfortunate': CEC Sunil Arora on TMC allegation that BSF is 'coercing' voters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee
- Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls
- Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC alleges BSF threatening voters in border areas, lodges complaint with CEC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda to meet with party leaders, discuss preparations for West Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politics over Netaji: Parakram vs Desh Nayak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox