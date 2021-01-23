IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes

“We will build an Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They've spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat." said the chief minister at the end of her rally
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST

On Saturday, West Bengal’s chief minister held a rally to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose, a few hours before the Prime Minister landed in Kolkata to attend events marking Netaji's birth anniversary. Banerjee paid a visit to Netaji Bhawan, the freedom fighter’s ancestral home, and later marched to Shyambazar. In her address, Banerjee attacked the Centre for celebrating the anniversary just ahead of the Assembly elections. On January 19, the Centre announced that every year Netaji's birthday will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'

Here are top 10 quotes from Mamata Banerjee's attack to the Centre

“I don’t know whether Parakram is a Bengali word, English word or a Sanskrit word. All I understand is that he [Bose] was a Desh Nayak. We would be celebrating this day as Desh Nayak Day because Rabindranath Tagore first described Netaji as Desh Nayak.”

“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that”

“One leader, one nation, one ration card, one political party – this point of view needs to change,”

“When Netaji constituted the Indian National Army, he took everyone including people from Gujarat, Bengal, Tamil Nadu. He stood against the divide & rule policy of the British.”

“I believe that India must have 4 rotating capitals. The English ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country.”

“We will build an Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They've spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat. A university named after Netaji is also being set up which shall be funded entirely by the state, and will have tie-ups with foreign universities."

"I would like to voice my dissent against the Central govt's decision to never observe his (Netaji Subhash Chandra) birth anniversary, before today.”

“Niti Aayog, Planning Commission can co-exist; Centre should reintroduce panel.”

"Netaji talked of creating a Planning Commission. Today they have done away with the Planning Commission, and we do not know why. You cannot claim to love Netaji and do away with the Planning Commission.”

“We celebrate Netaji every year not just in an election year.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjeee netaji subhas chandra bose birth anniversary narendra modi
app
Close
e-paper
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar blamed the previous Union governments for not paying enough respect to several freedom fighters like Netaji, Ambedkar and Sardar Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Unfortunate': CEC Sunil Arora on TMC allegation that BSF is 'coercing' voters

Written by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said concerns of political parties in West Bengal about the law and order situation in the state during electioneering for the upcoming polls will be addressed by ensuring optimal deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The ECI will ensure that there is no irregularity and every voter is allowed to cast vote in a free and fair manner in the assembly polls. We know how to get it done," said Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.
"The ECI will ensure that there is no irregularity and every voter is allowed to cast vote in a free and fair manner in the assembly polls. We know how to get it done," said Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.
west bengal assembly election

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:04 PM IST
"The commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power or misuse of government machinery," the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters. Adding that no civic police volunteers will be deployed for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, Arindam Bhattacharya accused TMC of misleading the people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The BJP, meanwhile has alleged that at least 400,000- 500,000 Rohingyas, who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters’ list and urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
It also said that live webcasting should be made available inside critical polling stations and its feed should be made available to political parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

TMC alleges BSF threatening voters in border areas, lodges complaint with CEC

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) is yet to issue a reaction to the TMC's allegation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer sai(ANI/Twitter)
Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer sai(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Three BJP activists including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahu have been arrested for allegedly raising a controversial slogan at a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on BJP ticket," Adhikari said.
"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on BJP ticket," Adhikari said.
west bengal assembly election

'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said he has 2.13 lakh people in Nandigram to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo )
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST
The Election Commission officials are also scheduled to meet representatives of political parties before meeting officials of the central and state regulatory agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media.(PTI File Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya's comment comes in the backdrop of an alleged attack by TMC goons where stones were hurled at BJP workers in East Midnapore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
west bengal assembly election

JP Nadda to meet with party leaders, discuss preparations for West Bengal polls

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the meeting tomorrow evening, said sources. The party is seeking to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It appears to be a stunt keeping in mind the assembly polls, and not as a mark of respect to Netaji (as Bose is popularly known” TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said.(HT Archive)
“It appears to be a stunt keeping in mind the assembly polls, and not as a mark of respect to Netaji (as Bose is popularly known” TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said.(HT Archive)
west bengal assembly election

Politics over Netaji: Parakram vs Desh Nayak

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:47 AM IST
While the TMC wants that the day be celebrated as Desh Nayak Diwas (day of the national hero), the Forward Bloc, which Bose formed in 1939, and a section of his family demand that January 23 be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP