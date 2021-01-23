On Saturday, West Bengal’s chief minister held a rally to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose, a few hours before the Prime Minister landed in Kolkata to attend events marking Netaji's birth anniversary. Banerjee paid a visit to Netaji Bhawan, the freedom fighter’s ancestral home, and later marched to Shyambazar. In her address, Banerjee attacked the Centre for celebrating the anniversary just ahead of the Assembly elections. On January 19, the Centre announced that every year Netaji's birthday will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'

Here are top 10 quotes from Mamata Banerjee's attack to the Centre

“I don’t know whether Parakram is a Bengali word, English word or a Sanskrit word. All I understand is that he [Bose] was a Desh Nayak. We would be celebrating this day as Desh Nayak Day because Rabindranath Tagore first described Netaji as Desh Nayak.”

“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that”

“One leader, one nation, one ration card, one political party – this point of view needs to change,”

“When Netaji constituted the Indian National Army, he took everyone including people from Gujarat, Bengal, Tamil Nadu. He stood against the divide & rule policy of the British.”

“I believe that India must have 4 rotating capitals. The English ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country.”

“We will build an Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They've spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat. A university named after Netaji is also being set up which shall be funded entirely by the state, and will have tie-ups with foreign universities."

"I would like to voice my dissent against the Central govt's decision to never observe his (Netaji Subhash Chandra) birth anniversary, before today.”

“Niti Aayog, Planning Commission can co-exist; Centre should reintroduce panel.”

"Netaji talked of creating a Planning Commission. Today they have done away with the Planning Commission, and we do not know why. You cannot claim to love Netaji and do away with the Planning Commission.”

“We celebrate Netaji every year not just in an election year.”