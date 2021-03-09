West Bengal: Election Commission removes Howrah SP after TMC fields his wife for upcoming polls
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday removed Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy after his wife became a candidate of the ruling Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections in West Bengal, an official said.
The TMC has nominated Roy's wife, actress Lovely Maitra, for the Sonapur Dakshin seat in the South 24 Parganas district.
According to rules, none in the family of a candidate can be involved in the election process, the official of the Chief Electoral Officers office said.
"Soumya Roy has been removed. His wife Lovely Maitra is a candidate and he will not be involved in the election process in any form," the senior official told news agency PTI.
Soon after Maitra was named as the TMC candidate for the Sonapur Dakshin seat, opposition political parties have raised questions on how her husband could continue as the SP of Howrah (Rural).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don’t play Hindu card with me': Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why has the Left not been able to mobilise the ‘have-nots’ in West Bengal?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Nandigram, CM Mamata recites from scriptures, refutes BJP’s outsider barb
- With Nandigram having a significant minority population, Banerjee also warned the BJP not to play alleged communal politics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election Commission transfers Bengal DGP days ahead of crucial assembly polls
- The ECI has already announced the schedule for the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal. The assembly election which will start on March 27, will be held in eight phases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee makes tea, serves to people
- The video shows the Bengal chief minister clad in a white saree, holding a plastic sieve and serving the hot tea from a saucepan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April Fool', says Abhishek Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal polls: Adhikari gives clarion call to oust TMC in Jhargram rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why has the Left not been able to mobilise the ‘have-nots’ in West Bengal?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea opposing use of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects plea challenging EC's move to hold WB assembly polls in eight phases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: ECI removes Howrah SP after TMC fields his wife for upcoming polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage is set for a fierce battle in TMC bastion
- Nandigram assembly constituency in Bengal’s East Midnapore has hit the headlines with Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from it,
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Significance of Nandigram contest in Bengal elections
- Is there more to the Nandigram contest than the usual optics of two political heavy weights contesting against each other?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal
- In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox