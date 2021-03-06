Will defeat Mamata in Nandigram, send her back to Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was nominated by the party to fight this year's assembly election in West Bengal from Nandigram, said on Saturday the constituency was not a big challenge for him and he would defeat Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and send her back to Kolkata.

"Nandigram (election) is not a challenge for me. I am going to Nandigram to defeat her (Mamata Banerjee) and send her back to Kolkata," Adhikari said while addressing a rally in the state's Muchipara area.