Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
'Working in close cooperation with EC to curb fake news during election': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Around 187 million people in southern and eastern India will vote in 824 assembly seats for a month. The voting process will begin by March 27 and the counting will take place on May 2.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:55 PM IST

The central government is working in close cooperation with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to curb fake news designed to influence upcoming Assembly elections in four states and a union territory, Union minister of information and technology Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the Parliament on Thursday. The minister also said that the election regulatory body has set up a dedicated cell to weed out any fake news and media that may influence the polls.

Prasad also cited an example of the Cambridge Analytica data mining case and said, "We took a very tough action and the company today has been banned, and a CBI investigation is going on. Therefore, for maintaining the purity of India's electoral process, my government works in close cooperation with EC to ensure that there is no influence of election by fake news."

In 2018, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook said that the data of about 87 million people – mostly in the US – might have been improperly shared with the British political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica. After the data breach came to the light, the Indian government launched an investigation into the case for allegedly mining the personal data of Indians from Facebook illegally.

Over the last few years, fake news, especially that propagates on social media and messaging platforms, has become a significant problem around the world, especially during the time of election. On March 11, the Election Commission ordered an FIR over "fake news" about EVM hacking attributed to former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy circulated on the internet. It also warned of stern action against the miscreants uploading fake news to create wrong impressions about the election process.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.(PTI)
EC orders transfer of Tamil Nadu IG, South Zone, to non-election post

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The election commission also asked the state government to send a list of names of officers for appointment as IG, South Zone, official sources said.
The party establishment has co-opted a set of G23 leaders. At the same time, the Congress leadership should recognise that its real challenge is not the dissenters, but the party’s failure to win the confidence of citizens in elections. (HTPHOTO)
Congress names 2 more candidates for West Bengal assembly election

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Congress leaders Abdur Rezzak Mollah and Avjit Narjinary will contest from Falta and Kalchini assembly seats respectively.
Polling is scheduled to be held on April 17 and counting of votes on May 2.(PTI)
YSR Congress confident of winning Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in by election

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The YSR Congress party won the Tirupati Lok Sabha (Scheduled Caste reserved) seat in 2014 and again in 2019, improving its vote share from 47.84 per cent to 55.03 per cent.
Representational Image
West Bengal: Mukul Roy, Rahul Sinha in BJP's list of 148 candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The list names BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy as the candidate from the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency, among others.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
'Once we win Bengal...': Mamata's warning to BJP, with an eye on Delhi

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The West Bengal chief minister slammed the BJP over its use of the 'poriborton' (change) slogan, reminding them that changing regimes is her forte.
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
Bengal minister’s ‘Suvendu’ jibe at BJP as party faces protests over tickets

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Firhad Hakim, a leader of the ruling TMC, took a jibe at protests by a section of Bengal BJP workers over ticket allotment for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Purulia, West Bengal, on Thursday, March 18. (PTI)
TMC’s days are numbered, says PM Modi at Purulia rally

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Real transformation to come on May 2, the day of counting of votes, says the PM as he addresses a huge crowd at Bhangra More in the district
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy(Utpal Sarkar)
'Will approach EC': Mukul Roy over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's house

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
On Wednesday, Arjun Singh had alleged that crude bombs were hurled at 15 places near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by the 'Trinamool Congress goons'. Three people were injured in the crude bomb attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
‘Game will end’: PM Modi’s acerbic comeback to Banerjee’s ‘khela hobe’ pitch

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:55 PM IST
"Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambho hobe," he said in Bengali.
Around 350-370 of them will be from CRPF, Singh said during the annual press conference, adding the Election Commission of India will decide which phase of polling will be difficult according to which the deployment will be done.(PTI representative image)
700+ companies of central forces to be sent for Bengal polls: CRPF chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Polling in West Bengal will be held in eight phases beginning from March 27 and ending with the last phase on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the assembly polls, in Kochi. (PTI)
Kerala: A state of multi-layered bipolar polity

By Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The southern state has a uniquely multicultural society and there are entrenched pockets of support for various political actors in different parts of Kerala
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee said her government has reduced poverty by 40% in the state and topped the country in providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act
Assembly election in Tamil Nadu has been scheduled for April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.(PTI)
DMK fields Poondi Kalaivanan from Thiruvarur, ADMK gives RK Nagar to RS Rajesh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Here is a look at where the two former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha contested and who have been fielded to fill their absence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi to address public rally at Purulia in poll-bound Bengal today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:01 AM IST
The BJP made deep inroads in the tribal-dominated districts of Jangalmahal area in 2019, winning all the five seats there during the Lok Sabha election
PM Modi will address a rally in West Bengal at 11am, and in Assam at 3pm on Thursday.(PTI)
PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal's Purulia, Assam's Karimganj today

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:05 AM IST
A day before the scheduled event, the PM said that the BJP's agenda of good governance was striking a chord among the people of West Bengal and there was a desire for a change in the state.
A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata. (Reuters)
How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Scholars agree voters mostly reward or penalise the incumbent party for economic situations, such as inflation or unemployment rather than vote for future economic prospects.
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. ( Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
Income for all, free ration delivery in TMC manifesto

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:12 AM IST
Mamata says not a political manifesto but a developmental one; BJP terms it as ‘announcements without any base’
