Abhishek Bachchan walks out of show after comedian's comment on Amitabh Bachchan? Says, 'thodi izzat deni chahiye’

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on Riteish Deshmukh's comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai. However, an unexpected turn of events left everyone surprised after the actor got angry and walked off the show following a comedian's joke on his father Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was doing it all as a joke too. Abhishek Bachchan gets angry on comedian for joke on his father Amitabh Bachchan.

The incident happened when comedian Paritosh Tripathi, introduced himself as a troll who targets celebrities. During his appearance, the comedian made a joke about Amitabh Bachchan's famously long hands. Abhishek Bachchan pretended to take offence to his comment. Abhishek asked the comedian to stop his act and confronted him for the joke on his father.

Abhishek quipped in Hindi, "I understand comedy, but let’s not bring parents into it. Keep it about me, not my father. He is my father, and it doesn’t feel right. That’s why I’m saying this—there should be some respect. Comedy shouldn’t cross this line; we tend to go overboard these days." When the show's director tried to cool him down, the actor replied, "Let me say what I need to say—I’m not a fool.”

He then walked about of the show mid-way and later Riteish Deshmukh and Paritosh were seen discussing about the situation. The comedian explained that he didn't want to hurt the actor's feelings. However, soon Abhishek came back on the set revealing it was all a prank. He hugged the comedian and said, "In this trolling game, I’m your boss. This is how it’s done!” This left everyone in splits.

Abhishek Bachchan has an interesting lineup of movies. The actor will be playing the role of a single father in Prime Video's original, Be Happy, which also stars Inayat Verma. He is currently shooting for Housefull 5 which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Fardeen Khan in key roles. Apart from this, he will also be seen essaying the role of a villain in Sujoy Ghosh's next, King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and her daughter Suhana Khan.