Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Abhishek Bachchan walks out of show after comedian's comment on Amitabh Bachchan? Says, 'thodi izzat deni chahiye’

ByRiya Sharma
Dec 09, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan 'walked off' Riteish Deshmukh's show after a comedian joked about his father Amitabh Bachchan, expressing the need for respect in comedy.

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on Riteish Deshmukh's comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai. However, an unexpected turn of events left everyone surprised after the actor got angry and walked off the show following a comedian's joke on his father Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was doing it all as a joke too.

Abhishek Bachchan gets angry on comedian for joke on his father Amitabh Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan gets angry on comedian for joke on his father Amitabh Bachchan.

(Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan can't stop blushing as he opens up about having second baby with Aishwarya Rai: ‘Agli peedhi…')

The incident happened when comedian Paritosh Tripathi, introduced himself as a troll who targets celebrities. During his appearance, the comedian made a joke about Amitabh Bachchan's famously long hands. Abhishek Bachchan pretended to take offence to his comment. Abhishek asked the comedian to stop his act and confronted him for the joke on his father.

Abhishek Bachchan gets angry on comedian

Abhishek quipped in Hindi, "I understand comedy, but let’s not bring parents into it. Keep it about me, not my father. He is my father, and it doesn’t feel right. That’s why I’m saying this—there should be some respect. Comedy shouldn’t cross this line; we tend to go overboard these days." When the show's director tried to cool him down, the actor replied, "Let me say what I need to say—I’m not a fool.”

He then walked about of the show mid-way and later Riteish Deshmukh and Paritosh were seen discussing about the situation. The comedian explained that he didn't want to hurt the actor's feelings. However, soon Abhishek came back on the set revealing it was all a prank. He hugged the comedian and said, "In this trolling game, I’m your boss. This is how it’s done!” This left everyone in splits.

Abhishek Bachchan work front

Abhishek Bachchan has an interesting lineup of movies. The actor will be playing the role of a single father in Prime Video's original, Be Happy, which also stars Inayat Verma. He is currently shooting for Housefull 5 which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Fardeen Khan in key roles. Apart from this, he will also be seen essaying the role of a villain in Sujoy Ghosh's next, King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and her daughter Suhana Khan.

Get more updates from...
See more
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On