Actor Madhav Suresh dances to his viral dialogue remix: ‘Don’t need anyone else to troll me’

Actor Madhav Suresh, son of Union Minister and veteran actor Suresh Gopi, has won the internet with his witty sense of humour after he jumped on a viral trend that had been trolling him for months. In an Instagram video going viral online, Madhav is seen singing and dancing to a popular song remix of his own much-mocked dialogue. Madhav was last seen in the legal thriller ‘JSK’.(Instagram/@shabzyed)

The line in question, “Enthinada konnittu… nammal anathaaranu, gundakalalla”, which roughly translates to “What’s the point in killing… we are orphans, not goons”, was originally delivered by Madhav in his debut film ‘Kummattikali’. While the movie failed to make an impact at the box office, this particular dialogue went viral for all the wrong reasons. Social media users turned it into a meme, and eventually, a catchy remix that went viral across platforms.

Now, in a playful twist, Madhav has joined the trend himself. In a video shared on Instagram, he is seen singing and dancing to the viral track alongside friends. He even includes one of his father’s iconic dance moves for added fun.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Don’t need anyone else to troll me, I can do it myself.”

Internet praises Madhav Suresh

The video captures the group enthusiastically performing the now-famous dialogue-turned-song, complete with energetic dance moves.

The video quickly garnered attention, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section praising Madhav for his sense of humour and confidence.

Karthik Shankar, the musician behind the viral remix, praised Madhav’s gesture, writing, “I feel blessed.” Others joined in with funny remarks like, “Bro trying to act as if it didn’t phase him,” and “I am Bharat Chandran IPS. Just remember that,” referencing Suresh Gopi’s iconic dialogue.

On the professional front, after his debut in ‘Kummattikali’, Madhav was seen in the legal thriller ‘JSK’ and will next appear in the upcoming science fiction movie ‘Vala’.