My Happy Marriage Episode 3: Exact Release Date, Time and Where to watch

The second episode of My Happy Marriage premiered last week, captivating viewers with its beautiful visuals and touching storyline. Exciting news for fans eagerly awaiting the next episode - the wait is finally over! For those who are unfamiliar with the series, according to Netflix “Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.” My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage Episode 3 will premiere on Wednesday, July 19 on Netflix.

Date My Happy Marriage Episode 3 Exact Releasing Time JST PT CT ET CET IST july 11: 30 PM 7:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM 8:00 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Episode 3?

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, KBS, and other local channels. International fans can stream the episode on Netflix.

My Happy Marriage Episode 2 Recap

The episode starts with Miyo's arrival at Kiyoka's house. Kiyoka, a wealthy and powerful man, has a history of rejecting marriage proposals due to the ulterior motives of the women. Miyo's sincere behavior surprises him. The next morning, Miyo prepares breakfast for Kiyoka, who accuses her of poisoning the food. Miyo denies it, and Kiyoka leaves without eating. In a flashback, it is revealed that Miyo lacks supernatural abilities, unlike her sister Kaya. This led to her father favoring Kaya and ignoring Miyo's suffering. Kiyoka begins to observe Miyo's troubled past and decides to investigate further. Miyo's father receives a phone call mentioning her maternal family's bloodline, hinting at a hidden reason behind the arranged marriage. Miyo's sincerity and actions begin to thaw Kiyoka's heart. Despite Kiyoka's initial harshness, he shows signs of caring for Miyo's well-being. Meanwhile, Miyo's family's mistreatment is revealed, fueling anticipation for Kiyoka's reaction and future developments.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 3?

In My Happy Marriage episode 3, viewers can expect why Mr. Tatsuishi is angry with Shinichi. Tatsuishi mentions that Miyo is connected to the Usuba family, possibly through her mother. This suggests that there may be a special power associated with this family. However, it needs to be clarified if this conversation happened in the past and if Tatsuishi arranged for Koji to marry Kaya based on it. The episode will focus on the growing relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka. The tension between them has lessened after Kiyoka allowed Miyo to make him breakfast. It's exciting to see how their connection will develop and if they will get married.

