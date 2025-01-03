Anime reminder: Solo Leveling's epic return confirmed for tomorrow; Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow premiere time out!

In just a few hours, Solo Leveling Season 2 will ‘Arise from the Shadow,’ concluding fans’ protracted hours of patience for the hit anime series. Shortly after the first season finale aired in Japan in March 2024, Crunchyroll confirmed that it would be streaming the sequel whenever it premiered. Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures, Season 1 completed a 12-episode run months after its January 2024 launch. A year later, the second season, animated by the acclaimed studio behind Sword Art Online, will be out for fans to devour starting January 4, 2025. Solo Leveling Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll this Saturday, January 4, 2025.(A-1 Pictures)

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2

The highly anticipated anime comeback saga will catch the formidable Sung Jinwoo level up, unleashing new thrilling chapters for the fans to witness and hold in memory. Having released in December, the Solo Leveling omnibus film ‘ReAwakening’ granted viewers an early sneak peek into what was in store for the upcoming anime season. The opening episodes will see him harnessing his power like never before. He will square up against new adversaries like the Ice Elves, led by their King Barca (or Baruka), while simultaneously probing the mysteries of the elusive system.

About the hit anime adaptation

Adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel by Chugong, Solo Leveling maps out Sung Jinwoo’s underdog trajectory from coming to terms with his status as the world’s weakest hunter to finally discovering and honing his innate powers as a necromancer with unmatched capabilities.

Crunchyroll’s official synopsis of Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow reads: “Jinwoo has become a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. But he must master these abilities while keeping them hidden from other hunters, all while racing against the clock to save his mother. As he faces humanity’s toughest foes, Jinwoo pushes his body and mind to the limit, and the full extent of his newfound power is revealed.”

LiSA, celebrated for several hit anime songs, including Demon Slayer's “Gurenge” and Sword Art Online's “Crossing Field," will kick off the new season's episodes with the opening theme “ReawakeR (feat Felix of Stray Kids).”

When and where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 13

Tune into Crunchyroll on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 9:30 am PT to catch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1. Check out the detailed release schedule for varying time zones here.

Check out the Solo Leveling Episode 13 preview: