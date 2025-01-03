Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anime reminder: Solo Leveling's epic return confirmed for tomorrow; Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow premiere time out!

ByAshima Grover
Jan 03, 2025 09:42 PM IST

Get ready for new adventures. Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow - finally premieres this weekend, a year after the first season came out. 

In just a few hours, Solo Leveling Season 2 will ‘Arise from the Shadow,’ concluding fans’ protracted hours of patience for the hit anime series. Shortly after the first season finale aired in Japan in March 2024, Crunchyroll confirmed that it would be streaming the sequel whenever it premiered. Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures, Season 1 completed a 12-episode run months after its January 2024 launch. A year later, the second season, animated by the acclaimed studio behind Sword Art Online, will be out for fans to devour starting January 4, 2025.

Solo Leveling Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll this Saturday, January 4, 2025.(A-1 Pictures)
Solo Leveling Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll this Saturday, January 4, 2025.(A-1 Pictures)

Also read | Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No 8, Dragon Ball Daima star announces hiatus, sparks concerns weeks after Jump Fest 2025 appearance

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2

The highly anticipated anime comeback saga will catch the formidable Sung Jinwoo level up, unleashing new thrilling chapters for the fans to witness and hold in memory. Having released in December, the Solo Leveling omnibus film ‘ReAwakening’ granted viewers an early sneak peek into what was in store for the upcoming anime season. The opening episodes will see him harnessing his power like never before. He will square up against new adversaries like the Ice Elves, led by their King Barca (or Baruka), while simultaneously probing the mysteries of the elusive system.

About the hit anime adaptation

Adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel by Chugong, Solo Leveling maps out Sung Jinwoo’s underdog trajectory from coming to terms with his status as the world’s weakest hunter to finally discovering and honing his innate powers as a necromancer with unmatched capabilities.

Crunchyroll’s official synopsis of Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow reads: “Jinwoo has become a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. But he must master these abilities while keeping them hidden from other hunters, all while racing against the clock to save his mother. As he faces humanity’s toughest foes, Jinwoo pushes his body and mind to the limit, and the full extent of his newfound power is revealed.”

Also read | Jujutsu Kaisen studio's next original TV anime: Zenshu Episode 1 exact release date, where to watch and more deets

LiSA, celebrated for several hit anime songs, including Demon Slayer's “Gurenge” and Sword Art Online's “Crossing Field," will kick off the new season's episodes with the opening theme “ReawakeR (feat Felix of Stray Kids).”

When and where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 13

Tune into Crunchyroll on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 9:30 am PT to catch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1. Check out the detailed release schedule for varying time zones here.

Check out the Solo Leveling Episode 13 preview:

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On