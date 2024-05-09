Aniplex of America unveils massive expansion plans for Demon Slayer franchise in US. Here are the release dates and more

Aniplex of America, a key player in the anime industry, has recently announced a major expansion line of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series expands with new products and partnerships in US(Ufotable)

This expansion also has a large array of new products, accompanied by a number of new licenses and promotional services.

When the Demon Slayer merch will drop

Following the much-awaited Season 4 premiere of the anime series on May 12 (and the only one that will be available online in the USA through Crunchyroll at that time), a convention will take place at the Ocean Center on Daytona Beach.

Yosuke Kodaka, the president of Aniplex of America, shared the exciting news, mentioning the distribution and licensing of Demon Slayer across various regions, including North and South America, the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, and Australia.

Kodaka expressed, “‘Demon Slayer’ has amassed a dedicated fanbase, drawn in by its gripping storyline, breathtaking animation and unforgettable characters.”

“We’re thrilled about the forthcoming release of the Hashira Training Arc and delighted to be working with partners who continue to expand the universe providing fans multiple ways to engage with the brand at every touchpoint.”

Aniplex's Demon Slayer franchise extends, what are the products

In the United States, Foot Locker is set to introduce a Demon Slayer x Adidas footwear and accessory collection. This marks the second collaboration between the two, following a successful Demon Slayer x Champion apparel range.

Aniplex has also secured a new partnership with Esports giant Team Liquid to offer Demon Slayer-themed computer peripherals and exclusive apparel designs.

The apparel sector sees further expansion with Aniplex’s new licensing agreement with Steve Aoki’s DIM MAK. The brand joins an impressive roster of apparel and accessory partners, including Crocs, Bioworld, Isaac Morris, and CultureFly.

The toy category is also receiving a boost with the upcoming May 20 release of Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America’s second wave of “Ultimate Legends” action figures and the “Great Posing Figures” Gashapon Blind Pack collection.

McFarlane Toys is set to introduce new character figures, adding to the variety of “Demon Slayer” merchandise.

Funko continues to cater to collectors with the expansion of its Pop! vinyl figures line, featuring new “Demon Slayer” characters.

For home and lifestyle enthusiasts, Just Funky offers a selection of tableware and throws, while Trends International prepares to launch a new series of posters and calendars.

The gaming world is not left behind, with “Sweep the Board,” a four-person digital board game, making its way to Nintendo Switch.

Secretlab has released a second collection of Demon Slayer-inspired gaming chairs, and AplusX Inc. and Cyber Power PC have introduced promotions featuring mousepads and keyboard cap products.

Aniplex of America is gearing up to attend the Licensing Expo 2024 in Las Vegas.