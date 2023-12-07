Bakugo's heroic stand - Is All For One's reign over in My Hero Academia?

In the electrifying world of "My Hero Academia," the climactic battle between Katsuki Bakugo and the formidable All For One has reached its peak. The latest chapter of the manga sets the stage for Bakugo's valiant last stand against the relentless villain. As the final fights unfold between heroes and villains, Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya emerge as the last bastions against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki.

Bakugo's unexpected resilience pushes All For One to the brink. Not only did the explosive hero save All Might from imminent death, but he also serves as a reminder of All For One's arch-nemesis, the Second User, Kudo. The tension escalates as Bakugo utilizes the last of his strength, prompting All For One to abandon his restraint and unleash his full might.

In a dramatic turn, All For One delves into his past, recognizing an indomitable connection in Bakugo's fighting spirit. Fueled by anger and discarding any plans of saving strength for a potential final showdown with Shigaraki, All For One executes his Ultimate Move – "Omni-Factor Unleash: All For One Goal." The chapter concludes with All For One charging at Bakugo with an overwhelming energy mass.

Facing this formidable onslaught, Bakugo contemplates his chances of victory, expressing doubt in his genius. However, this cliffhanger moment doesn't mark Bakugo's surrender; it signals the beginning of a fierce fight. Bakugo, determined to go out with a bang, will utilize every ounce of strength to confront All For One.

The stakes are high – if Bakugo survives, All For One's fate could be sealed, reverting him to a vulnerable state. As the hero stares down the Ultimate Move, readers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the outcome of this intense clash between good and evil.