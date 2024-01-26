Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

Blue Exorcist fans, get ready for an exciting ride! As we eagerly await the release of Season 3 Episode 4, let's dive into what we know so far and what's in store for Rin Okumura and friends. Episode 4 of Blue Exorcist Season 3 will reveal the Illuminati spy at True Cross Order's Japan Branch.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4 release date and time across regions:

Mark your calendars, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4 is set to hit screens on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. For fans outside Japan, catch it on January 27, depending on your time zone:

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Pacific Standard Time (PT) - 10 am

Central Standard Time (CT) - 12 pm

Eastern Standard Time (ET) - 1 pm

Brazil Standard Time - 3 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) - 6 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 11:30 pm

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4:

Good news for international fans! Stream Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4 on Crunchyroll, your go-to platform for all things anime. Southeastern countries can also tune in on Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and other streaming platforms.

Recap of Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3:

In the last episode, True Cross Academy buzzed with excitement during the School Festival. Rin and Shima faced dance partner rejections, while a spy threat loomed. The episode ended with Rin's heartfelt moment with Shiemi and Yukio.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4:

Get ready for revelations! Episode 4 is likely to expose the Illuminati spy at True Cross Order's Japan Branch. The story will unravel Takara Nemu's mystery, and we might edge closer to the Illuminati arc. Buckle up for more surprises!

What is Blue Exorcist anime about?

For those new to the series, Blue Exorcist, created by Kazue Kato, follows Rin Okumura, Satan's son born to a human. In a world where demons and humans coexist, Rin becomes an exorcist to avenge his foster father's death and confront his father, Satan.