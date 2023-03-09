Blue Giant Anime Film scores over 350,000 ticket sales

Blue Giant is a critically acclaimed manga and anime series that tells the story of a young jazz saxophonist named Dai Miyamoto. The series is written and illustrated by Shinichi Ishizuka, who is himself a jazz enthusiast and a musician. (Also read: Get ready to set sail: One Piece inspires its first-ever Ice Show)

The story of Blue Giant revolves around Dai's journey from his hometown in Hokkaido, Japan to the bustling jazz scene of New York City. He dreams of becoming a world-renowned jazz musician and sets out to make his mark in the music industry. Through his experiences, the series explores various aspects of the music scene, including the challenges of being an aspiring musician, the sacrifices that must be made to succeed, and the joy of creating and performing music.

One of the things that sets Blue Giant apart from other manga and anime series is its attention to detail and accuracy in its depiction of jazz music. Ishizuka's love and knowledge of the genre shines through in his writing and artwork, as he portrays the music with a level of authenticity that is rarely seen in popular media. The series also features numerous real-life jazz musicians and references to classic jazz recordings, further adding to its credibility.

The official social media handle of Anime News Network took to Twitter and wrote, “The Blue Giant anime film posts a new concert clip to celebrate selling over 350,000 tickets!” Reacting to their post, one of the fans wrote, “I watched it and even cried a few drops of tear. Great movie!” Another fan commented, “I read many chapter when this first released I’d love to watch this movie.”

In addition to its authentic portrayal of jazz music, Blue Giant is also praised for its compelling characters and beautiful artwork. Dai is a relatable and likable protagonist, and his journey is filled with both triumphs and setbacks that keep the reader engaged. The series' artwork is equally impressive, with detailed and realistic depictions of both the characters and the jazz clubs they perform in.

Blue Giant has gained a significant following both in Japan and around the world, with its popularity among jazz enthusiasts helping to introduce new fans to the genre. The anime film adaptation of the series has also been a commercial success, with its recent announcement of surpassing 350,000 ticket sales in just 20 days since its release in Japan. Overall, Blue Giant is a must-read/watch for anyone interested in jazz music or compelling storytelling.