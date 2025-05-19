Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22: Exact release date, time and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter’s developments. The previous installment left readers on the edge of their seats as Sarada Uchiha unleashed her powerful Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume, to defeat the formidable Human Divine Tree Ryu. Meanwhile, Boruto’s trust issues with Kashin Koji took center stage, as he disregarded the latter’s advice to save Konohamaru from Matsuri’s dangerous grip. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 release date revealed.(Viz.com)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 release date and time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at midnight in Japan. The chapter will be made available to the international audience on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The release time for the new chapter will vary depending on the region.

To stay ahead of spoilers and catch the latest developments as soon as they drop, fans can refer to the release schedule based on their time zone. This ensures you won’t miss any critical moments and can enjoy the chapter without delay.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday May 20 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday May 20 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday May 20 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday May 20 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday May 20 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday May 20 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday May 21 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 21

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22 will be available for free on both Viz Media and MANGA Plus platforms. Readers can access the last three chapters and the first chapter at no cost. However, to unlock all the chapters of the manga, the MANGA Plus mobile app requires a subscription. This allows fans to dive deeper into the series and stay up-to-date with the latest releases.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22?

The chapter is set to bring exciting new developments, as Jura arrives at the Land of the Wind using one of Ryu's Claw Grimes. The Divine Tree may either focus on collecting Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb or engage in a confrontation with Mitsuki and Araya, who are protecting Sarada and Yodo.

Alternatively, Jura might bypass the shinobi and head straight for Boruto and Konohamaru, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between Boruto and Jura in the upcoming chapter.