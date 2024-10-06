Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 180: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 06, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 180.

One of the fan favourite manga, Chainsaw Man announced the release date of Chapter 180. The upcoming chapter will be nerve-wracking as Aging Devil has eyes on both War Devil Youru and Chainsaw Devil Pochita. In this situation, the two will join hands to appear as the most powerful foe.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 1180 release date revealed.(Viz.com)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 1180 release date revealed.(Viz.com)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 release date and time

According to the official Shueisha MANGA Plus website, the next chapter is slated to be released on Wednesday, September 16 (JST). The means release date of the chapter for those living outside Japan will be Tuesday, October 15. The exact time of the release will differ based on the viewer’s residential country. However, international fans can utilise the following table to catch the episode in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time8 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
British Summer Time4 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Central European Summer Time5 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 180?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 180?

The next chapter will most likely begin with the Aging Devil attacking either Yoru or Pochita with very clear intentions to kill them. It will also feature Yoru and Asa Mitaka discussing about Fami's plan and their strained relationship. However, it is expected that this discussion will be interrupted by Aging Devil's attack.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
