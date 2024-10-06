Chainsaw Man Chapter 180: Exact release date, time and more
Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 180.
One of the fan favourite manga, Chainsaw Man announced the release date of Chapter 180. The upcoming chapter will be nerve-wracking as Aging Devil has eyes on both War Devil Youru and Chainsaw Devil Pochita. In this situation, the two will join hands to appear as the most powerful foe.
Also Read: Why are fans walking out of Joker: Folie à Deux? Gaga and Phoenix receive ‘awful’ Rotten Tomatoes
Chainsaw Man Chapter 180 release date and time
According to the official Shueisha MANGA Plus website, the next chapter is slated to be released on Wednesday, September 16 (JST). The means release date of the chapter for those living outside Japan will be Tuesday, October 15. The exact time of the release will differ based on the viewer’s residential country. However, international fans can utilise the following table to catch the episode in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.
|Timezone
|Local date and time
|Pacific Daylight Time
|8 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|Eastern Daylight Time
|11 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|British Summer Time
|4 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|Central European Summer Time
|5 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|Indian Standard Time
|8:30 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|Philippine Standard Time
|11 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|Japanese Standard Time
|12 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2024
|Australia Central Standard Time
|12:30 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 180?
The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.
Also Read: ‘Ain’t gotta shoot five times': Diddy possibly connected to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing, investigator claims
What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 180?
The next chapter will most likely begin with the Aging Devil attacking either Yoru or Pochita with very clear intentions to kill them. It will also feature Yoru and Asa Mitaka discussing about Fami's plan and their strained relationship. However, it is expected that this discussion will be interrupted by Aging Devil's attack.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.