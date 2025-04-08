Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dandadan Chapter 190: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 08, 2025 08:02 PM IST

Find out the release date and time of Dandadan Chapter 190

Dandadan Chapter 190 release date is out! As the clash between Okarun and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur intensified in the previous instalment, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be jam-packed with action. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

Dandadan Chapter 190 is set to be released next week(@animeDANDADANen)
Dandadan Chapter 190 is set to be released next week(@animeDANDADANen)

When will Dandadan Chapter 190 be released?

The next Dandadan chapter is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 15, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US and Canadian readers. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PDT8 amApril 14Monday
CDT10 amApril 14Monday
EDT11 amApril 14Monday
IST8:30 amApril 14Monday
JST12:00 amApril 15Tuesday
ACDT1:30 amApril 15Tuesday

Where to read Dandadan Chapter 190?

Fans can read the latest chapters of Dandadan on official platforms such as Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s website. Additionally, Chapter 190 is available on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. It’s important to note that while the first two sources offer new chapters for free, the Shonen Jump+ app requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from Dandadan Chapter 190?

While the previous chapter delved deep into Exosuit's origin story, the upcoming issue is likely to focus on the present-day scenario. According to speculative theories, Okarun may regain an advantage over Hase. As nothing is confirmed yet, fans will have to wait for the release date to uncover what's next for Exosuit and Okarun.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / Dandadan Chapter 190: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On