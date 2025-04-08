Dandadan Chapter 190: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Dandadan Chapter 190 release date is out! As the clash between Okarun and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur intensified in the previous instalment, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be jam-packed with action. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release: Dandadan Chapter 190 is set to be released next week(@animeDANDADANen)

When will Dandadan Chapter 190 be released?

The next Dandadan chapter is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 15, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US and Canadian readers. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PDT 8 am April 14 Monday CDT 10 am April 14 Monday EDT 11 am April 14 Monday IST 8:30 am April 14 Monday JST 12:00 am April 15 Tuesday ACDT 1:30 am April 15 Tuesday View All Prev Next

Where to read Dandadan Chapter 190?

Fans can read the latest chapters of Dandadan on official platforms such as Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s website. Additionally, Chapter 190 is available on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. It’s important to note that while the first two sources offer new chapters for free, the Shonen Jump+ app requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from Dandadan Chapter 190?

While the previous chapter delved deep into Exosuit's origin story, the upcoming issue is likely to focus on the present-day scenario. According to speculative theories, Okarun may regain an advantage over Hase. As nothing is confirmed yet, fans will have to wait for the release date to uncover what's next for Exosuit and Okarun.