Dandadan Chapter 191: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
Here's all you need to know ahead of the release of Dandadan Chapter 191
After Okarun and Kinta's surprising battle with Hase, Dandadan fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. Thanks to the MANGA Plus website, the official release date for Chapter 191 has been unveiled. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:
Dandadan Chapter 191 release date and time
Dandadan Chapter 191 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 22, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for readers in the US and Canada. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below-
|Timezone
|Time
|Date
|Day
|PDT
|8 am
|April 21
|Monday
|CDT
|10 am
|April 21
|Monday
|EDT
|11 am
|April 21
|Monday
|IST
|8:30 pm
|April 21
|Monday
|JST
|12 am
|April 22
|Tuesday
|ACST
|12:30 am
|April 22
|Tuesday
Where to read Dandadan Chapter 191?
Fans can read the latest chapters of Dandadan on official platforms such as Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s website. Additionally, Chapter 191 will be available on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two sources offer new chapters for free, the Shonen Jump+ app requires a paid subscription.
What happened in Dandadan Chapter 190?
In the previous Chapter 190, titled Merging Is What Makes Us Strong!, fans saw Okarun and Kinta merging into a nanoskin-powered robot suit to fight with Hase, who wields the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur. While Kinta leads an aggressive attack, Hase counters and destroys the suit’s fist. Fans also saw Okarun experimenting with nanoskin to mimic Turbo Granny powers, setting the stage for future strategies.
What to expect from Dandadan Chapter 191?
While no verifiable spoilers have been made available, Dandadan Chapter 191 is likely to continue with the intense fighting sequences between Okarun, Kinta, and Hase. Fans can expect to see the duo reuniting with Aira, Rin, and Kouki after defeating Hase. However, there is no confirmation for the same. It is important to note that these are only speculative theories and should not be taken as events confirmed to occur in the next chapter.
