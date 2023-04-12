Demon Slayer's Most searched demons on internet

In March, 2019 Demon Slayer aired their first episode and since then it became the most popular modern day Shonen anime. The series features lots of infringing characters and lucrative animations that will glue you in your seat, and experience the journey of Tanjiro. Image Credit: Ufotable, Inc

The key points for the Demon Slayer are their outstanding characters and flashy yet crisp action scenes. While the demons are the other extreme of the anime. They make the show more engaging and create intense moments against their blue eyed heroes.

In this article Hindustan Times features some most searched demons in the Demon Slayer over the internet.

1. Kibutsuji Muzan

Image Credit: Ufotable, Inc

The Demon Slayer anime didn’t reveal a lot about Kibutsuji Muzan and the powers he holds. He is lamented as the Demon King who created all demons. Muzan is the sworn enemy of the Demon Slayer corps.

His only weakness is the Sun. He is so powerful that even if he is beheaded, he regrows it with his immense healing ability just like Deadpool. Muzan aslo can shift shape, thanks to his Blood Demon Art and he can create living weapons out of his flesh, just like Gyutaro. Demon Slayer’s fans are anticipating Tanjiro and Mujan's face-off.

2. Gyutaro

Image Credit: Ufotable, Inc

Gyutaro is by far the strongest and deadliest demon Tanjiro faces in the Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc and the older brother of Daki. This demon gave nightmares to Tanjiro and Tegen Uzi and almost brought them to death multiple times.

This Upper Six demon slayed 15 Hashiras and almost killed Sound Hashira Tegen. He possesses the Blood Art technique and creates poisonous scythes from his flesh to slice enemies. Even after decapitating Gyutaro self-destructs himself and almost destroys the Entertainment District.

3. Nezuko

Image Credit: Ufotable, Inc

Nezuko always keeps their friends back. Neruko suppresses her thirst for human blood by meditating for a large period. Whenever Tajiro faces any incoming threat, she bursts out from the demon caseand slays down Tajior’s foes.

Nezuko contains herself in a special demonic case. She possesses immense regenerative abilities and can withstand the Sun. Her unique ability is Pyrokinesis, pink demonic flames which are harmless to humans but lethal to demons. Nezuko is deadly in close-quarters combat while entering into berserk mode which creates vine-like structure on her body.

4. Enmu

Image Credit: Ufotable, Inc

Enmu is the main antagonist in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc. In the stated arc he is being hunted by Tanjiro and Fire Hashira Kyojuro, eventually they tracked him down to the Mugen Train, where he feasted on humans.

Blemished by the mouth on Enmu’s left hand, he forces his prey to dream. His Blood Demon Art is Sleep Incitement which forces anyone to fall in deep sleep and manipulate their dreams. After absorbing the Mugen Train, Enmu became the most formidable foe for the Demon Slayer corps.

5. Daki

Image Credit: Ufotable, Inc

Daki is the main antagonist in the Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc. She shared her brother Gyutaro’s nature and even though they are two completely different persons but they inhabits Daki’s body. That’s why she survived numerous times even after being decapitated.

This Upper Six demon’s Blood Demon Art is Obi Sash manipulation, which allows her to sprout flower printed ribbons from her flesh and use them to spy on the Demon Slayer and slice buildings like butter.