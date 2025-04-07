Devil May Cry ending explained: Will Dante have to fight the US Army next?

Netflix's Devil May Cry is a thrilling new series based on Capcom’s iconic franchise. The eight-episode Netflix series introduces viewers to the demon-hunter Dante as he teams up with Lady to battle the forces of Hell in a high-stakes, action-packed showdown. The season finale shows Dante facing off against the sinister White Rabbit and his demon horde to save Earth from impending doom. Devil May Cry finale set the stage for future confrontations against both demons and the U.S. Military.(@netflix/X)

What happens in the Devil May Cry finale?

The final showdown takes place between Dante, Lady and the White Rabbit to stop the latter as he uses demon blood to alter his power and form. It appeared that he was going to succeed in his sinister plans when both halves of the amulet were in his possession and the Sword of Sparda unleashed in its true form—infused with the blood of the two brothers—White Rabbit seals his victory by driving the sword through Dante, triggering the opening of Hell’s gates.

However, Lady still had a demon bullet remaining and she shot the White Rabbit right in his chest which weakened him a little. Knowing that his twin brother lives somewhere, Dante makes a resolution that he will live to find him. With this knowledge, he pulls out his father’s sword from his chest, turns into his demon form charges towards the White Rabbit. He pierces the villain in the stomach before cutting him in half and thus killing him. He then moves to separate the amulet from the Force Edge sword of Sparda stitching back the opening to teh demon realm and restoring the city, as reported by the Radio Times.

In a surprising turn of events, Mary betrays Dante by injecting him with a serum designed to neutralise the dangerous potential of his blood. As a result, Dante is placed in cryogenic stasis, with his sword and amulet separated and secured to prevent further misuse.

Meanwhile, Vergil re-emerges, transforming into a more powerful demon form. He allies himself with King Mundus, the demon responsible for their family's past suffering, and begins liberating imprisoned demons. The season concludes ominously as Vergil pledges his loyalty to Mundus, paving the way for darker developments in the next chapter.

Will Dante fight against the US Army next?

After Dante is put into a deep sleep by Vice President William Baines, he is thrown into some U.S. Military facility and held as a captive there. Meanwhile, Vergil arms up to lead the demon army against the humans. According to Game Rant, Dante will not only have to go up against Vergil and Mundus in the next instalment of the anime but will also have to fight against the US Army.