Fall in love with these must-watch upcoming romance anime of April 2023

The anime spring season has arrived, signalling a new chapter for anime lovers to indulge in. For fans of romance anime, this upcoming season is brimming with anticipation, as many highly acclaimed anime are set to make their debut. Whether you're seeking a heartwarming story or a lighthearted adventure, April 2023 holds a plethora of romance anime. Here are the top upcoming romance anime to keep an eye out for in April 2023.

Loving Yamada at Lv999 - April 01, 2023

If you're a fan of romantic comedies, then Loving Yamada at Lv999 is a must-watch. The series follows the story of Aoi Yamada, a hardcore gamer who falls in love with a fellow gamer named Tetsuo. As they play an online game together, their feelings for each other begin to grow. But will their love be able to transcend the digital world and become a reality?

Skip to Loafer - April 04, 2023

Skip to Loafer is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Tomoya, a college student who is forced to take care of his younger brother after their parents go on a trip. When he meets a girl named Miyako, who is also taking care of her younger brother, they form a bond over their shared responsibilities. But as their feelings for each other grow, they must navigate the challenges of their respective family situations.

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 - April 06, 2023

Fans of dark and enchanting romance will be thrilled to hear that The Ancient Magus' Bride is getting a second season. The story follows Chise, a young girl who is sold into slavery and purchased by a mysterious magus named Elias. As she learns more about the world of magic and becomes closer to Elias, she discovers a deep and complex love that transcends the boundaries of humanity and magic. (Also Read: Unveiling the magic of The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2)

Yuri is My Job! - April 06, 2023

Yuri is My Job! is a yuri romance series that follows the story of Hime, a high school student who gets a job at a maid cafe. There, she meets a group of beautiful and charming girls, including her co-worker Mitsuki, who she begins to develop feelings for. But as Hime learns more about the other girls, she realizes that their relationships with each other are more complex than she initially thought.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 - April 08, 2023

If you're a fan of TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, then you'll be excited to know that the second season is coming this April. The series follows the story of Nasa and Tsukasa, a young couple who got married after only knowing each other for a short time. As they navigate the ups and downs of married life, their love for each other only grows stronger. (Also Read: Springing into new anime season: Top anime releases of first week of April 2023)

My Clueless First Friend - April 09, 2023

My Clueless First Friend is a heartwarming coming-of-age romance story. The series follows the story of Yui, a shy high school student who befriends a popular and outgoing classmate named Haru. As they spend more time together, Yui begins to develop feelings for Haru. But will she be able to confess her feelings before it's too late?

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion - April 10, 2023

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion is a historical romance with a twist. The series follows the story of Raeliana, a woman who is transported to a world that resembles the romance novels she loves to read. She finds herself in the body of a character named Irene, who is about to be married off to the cruel Duke Noah. As she tries to navigate her new life, Raeliana falls in love with the kind and gentle Duke Kyle, creating a love triangle that is both thrilling and heart-wrenching.

Insomniacs After School - Apr 11, 2023

Insomniacs After School is a romance anime that explores the relationship between two high school students who struggle with insomnia. The anime follows the story of Maki and Hikari, two students who meet one night at school and bond over their shared struggles with sleeplessness. As they spend more time together, they begin to develop feelings for each other, but their insomnia threatens to keep them apart.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts - April 20, 2023

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts is a romantic fantasy anime that follows the story of Sariphi, a young woman who is chosen to be the sacrifice to the beast king. However, when she arrives at the king's palace, she discovers that he is not the ruthless monster she expected, but a kind and gentle ruler. As Sariphi and the beast king grow closer, they begin to develop feelings for each other, but their love is threatened by the political machinations of the kingdom.