Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 19 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

Welcome to the enchanting world of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, where magic, mystery, and moments of triumph await. Join Frieren and Fern as they navigate a post-demon king victory world, reliving past adventures and forging new connections. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 19, 'Well-Laid Plans,' continues the thrilling quest for the stille bird.(Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 19 release date and time

Brace yourself for Episode 19, titled "Well-Laid Plans," releasing on Friday, January 19, 2024. Mark your calendars for the following simulcast times:

8:00 a.m. PT

11:00 a.m. ET

4:00 p.m. GMT

5:00 p.m. CET

11:30 p.m. JST

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 19?

Immerse yourself in the fantasy on Crunchyroll as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 1 airs on NTV Networks in Japan. Global viewers can catch it on Crunchyroll, unlocking a world of magic beyond Asian territories.

Recap of the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 19

In Episode 18, Frieren and Fern reached the City of Auberst, where they enrolled for the First Class Mage Certification Exam. The episode unveiled Frieren's past struggles with mage exams, setting the stage for a new challenge. Groups were formed, and the first exam, involving capturing a Stille bird, commenced.

What to expect from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 19?

Episode 19 promises a thrilling continuation as Frieren, Lawine, and Kanne embark on a quest to capture the elusive Stille bird. Witness the magical coordination between the bickering mages and anticipate Fern's role in her team. The stakes are high as groups devise various strategies to conquer the challenging exam.

What is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End about?

Adapted from Kanehito Yamada's manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End follows elven mage Frieren's quest post-demon king victory. Forced to confront humanity's mortality, she takes on an apprentice, Fern, and embarks on an adventure to fulfill old friends' wishes. With 28 episodes planned, the series promises an exploration of life, death, and the magic that binds them.

The official synopsis reads:

"After defeating the Demon King, Frieren and her companions return to solitude. Generations pass, and Frieren, a thousand-year-old mage, faces humanity's mortality. With a new apprentice, she sets out to understand life and death, fulfilling her friends' last wishes. Can an elven mind find peace with the nature of existence?"

Episode 19, "Well-Laid Plans," sets the stage for captivating revelations and challenges, adding another layer to Frieren's profound journey.