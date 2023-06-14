Gojo's resilience shocks fans in Jujutsu Kaisen 226 spoilers: Will he overpower Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Chapter 226, eager to uncover the fate of their beloved character, Gojo. The previous episode left viewers on the edge of their seats as Sukuna's deadly assaults appeared to overpower Gojo, raising concerns about his well-being. However, exciting spoilers for the chapter have emerged, assuring fans that Gojo is doing just fine. Despite this, the battle between the two continues to escalate, promising a thrilling and jaw-dropping sequence of events. Excitement builds for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 as fans anticipate Gojo's fate. Spoilers assure his well-being, but the battle intensifies!(Gege Akutami, MAPPA)

A desperate struggle:

Chapter 226 picks up where the previous chapter left off, with Sukuna ruthlessly slashing Gojo's neck. The unexpected attack shocks everyone, but to their relief, Gojo swiftly heals himself using the Reversed Cursed Technique. Higuruma warns that as long as Gojo remains within Sukuna's Domain, he will remain vulnerable to the slash attacks. Choso remarks that Gojo can escape Sukuna's Domain at any time since it is open. Hakari suggests that even if Sukuna's Domain covers Shibuya entirely, Gojo's skill allows him to elude its effects. Unfortunately, with Gojo's own Domain destroyed, he is unable to use his Cursed Technique to its full potential.

Gojo's tenacity:

Sukuna mercilessly continues his barrage of attacks on Gojo, reveling in his efforts to escape. Despite his battered and bloodied state, Gojo displays his unparalleled prowess in Cursed Technique. His injuries are evident, covered in cuts and blood, yet he refuses to yield. Sukuna praises Gojo for keeping up with his immense power, while Gojo relies on the Reverse Cursed Technique to survive. Meanwhile, Gojo deduces that the Malevolent Shrine is the center of Sukuna's Domain, raising questions about its significance.

Unveiling new powers:

As the intense battle rages on, Yuji expresses concern about destroying Sukuna's shrine. Kusakabe and Mei Mei suggest that the animated elements within the inner Domain might merely be symbolic, rendering its destruction futile. However, to everyone's surprise, Gojo activates the New Shadow Style: Simple Domain. Yuji and the others are left wondering how Gojo accomplished this feat. Kusakabe explains that Gojo possesses the ability but is not inclined to teach it to others.

The power of sacrifice:

Curiosity arises regarding how Gojo manages to use Simple Domain while simultaneously healing himself with the Reverse Cursed Technique. Choso reveals that this results in a decreased output for Gojo's Simple Domain, serving as a temporary measure. Gojo refrains from healing himself after Sukuna slashes his face once more, opting to utilize his Simple Domain instead. Ino speculates that using the Reverse Cursed Technique after employing the Domain must be incredibly exhausting for Gojo.

The unpredictable twist:

In a stunning turn of events, the narrator boldly declares, "Gonna lose? It's Gojo Satoru!" The scene shifts to Gojo skillfully ensnaring Sukuna, leaving the latter astounded by Gojo's increased speed. Yuta realizes that instead of healing himself, Gojo used the Reverse Cursed Technique to restore his Cursed Technique. Utilizing his Reversed Cursed Technique: Red, Gojo unleashes a powerful blast that sends Sukuna hurtling through his own shrine. Gojo's triumphant smile captivates readers as he once again heals himself, demonstrating his indomitable spirit.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 is going to deliver an electrifying battle between Gojo and Sukuna, leaving fans awe-struck by Gojo's resilience and strategic maneuvers. The chapter's gripping climax showcases Gojo's unwavering determination to overcome his formidable opponent. As the story unfolds, readers are left eagerly anticipating the next thrilling installment of Jujutsu Kaisen, eagerly awaiting more jaw-dropping moments in this epic battle of curses and powers.