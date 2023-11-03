How many episodes Attack on Titan Season 4 final part will feature?

‘Attack on Titan,’ the fan-favourite manga and anime series, is approaching its final goodbye 4th of November, and fans are grappling with a mixture of anticipation and nostalgia. As they eagerly await the conclusion of the epic story, they are reluctant to bid farewell to their beloved characters. Attack on Titan, also known as Shingeki no Kyojin follows a group of humans fighting for survival against giant humanoid creatures known as Titans.

The ‘Attack on Titan’ manga, which began serialization in 2009, has had a profound impact on the anime world. Its 2013 anime adaptation made history by becoming one of the most popular and controversial series of all time. Now, after a decade, the series is coming to an end, and fans hope that it will deliver an unforgettable conclusion.

How many episodes will be there in the finale?

The final part of AOT Season 4 is generating significant buzz. Fans are curious about the episode count, and it appears that they won't be disappointed. The final part of Season 4 will consist of a single episode with an impressive runtime of 85 minutes, essentially providing viewers with a movie-like experience.

This final season, which was divided into three parts, will ultimately have a total of 30 episodes.

The journey of the fourth season has been a remarkable one. The first part debuted with 16 episodes in 2020, followed by the release of the second part in 2022, consisting of 12 episodes. In March 2023, the first part of Season 4's Part 3 was launched, featuring a special episode. Now, the grand finale of the entire series, Season 4 Part 3 Part 2, is set to air on November 4, 2023.

A saga concludes

The emotional weight of the series' conclusion is not lost on its creators and contributors. Hajime Isayama, the mastermind behind 'Attack on Titan, shared a heartfelt message with the fandom as he prepared to say goodbye to his creation. In a profound statement, Isayama conveyed his gratitude and hopes for the series' legacy.

Ai Higuchi, the artist behind the creating the impactful ending theme for the final season, also shared a heartfelt message with fans. She acknowledged the immense scope of the ‘Attack on Titan’ world and the challenge of creating a song that would do justice to its narrative.

With a blend of excitement and apprehension, she revealed her creation, the ending theme titled "Itterashai," which translates to "See you later."

