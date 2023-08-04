Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 delves into tragic past of Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba, the twins adopted by Geto Suguru

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 delves into the tragic backstory of minor characters Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba, two seemingly insignificant characters whose importance comes to light. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 reveals backstory of Nanako & Mimiko Hasaba, minor characters with who impacted Geto's life and changed him as a person.(Gege Akutami)

The two seemingly unassuming girls, Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba, who were introduced as mere lackeys of Geto Suguru in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie got their integral role in the storyline. Adopted by Geto Suguru, these twins were rescued from a grim fate during a mission in a remote village. Their rescue proved pivotal in shaping the trajectory of Geto's life.

Tragedy and transformation: The twins' background

The village mission provided Geto with a shocking insight that altered his perception of the world. Witnessing the brutal treatment of Nanako and Mimiko by the villagers, he was compelled to take drastic action. Instead of exorcising curses, Geto massacred the villagers and saved the girls. This dark event marked the beginning of their fateful connection.

The twins' bond with Geto led them down a path of curse usage. In the series, Mimiko employs a rope and a doll to manipulate her targets, while Nanako utilizes her phone to control her curse technique. Their devotion to Geto is evident as they confront Sukuna after he possesses Geto's body. This determination and loyalty drive them even after death, as they plead with Sukuna to eliminate Pseudo-Geto.

As the story progresses, tragedy befalls the twins. Sukuna, possessing Geto's body, responds to their pleas with violence. In a gruesome scene, Sukuna mercilessly shreds Mimiko into pieces, inciting fury in Nanako. In a desperate attempt to avenge her sister, Nanako's confrontation with Sukuna meets a similar grisly end. The series showcases their love, loyalty, and the price they paid for it.

While Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba may not have been the central characters of the series, their impact on the storyline's development is undeniable. The twins' heartbreaking story adds depth to the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, highlighting the interconnectedness of characters and the tragic consequences of their actions. As Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 continues to unfold, fans can expect more surprises, character revelations, and plot twists that keep them hooked.