Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 English Dub: Exact release time, cast, and details on other dubs

International fans rejoice! Crunchyroll has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 English dub is all set to release today, July 20. Viewers can enjoy the anime on Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 English Dub: Exact release time, cast, other details(Twitter/animejujutsu)

Date Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 English Dub Exact Release Time PT CT ET AT CET GMT July 20, 2023 1:30 pm 3:30 pm 4:30 pm 5:30 pm 10:30 pm 11:30 pm

Crunchyroll has also revealed the cast for the English dub. Suzy Goldfish is directing it.

Kaiji Tang as Satoru Gojo

Lex Lang as Suguru Geto

Nicolas Rye as Toji Fushiguro

Ryan Bartley as Shoko Ieiri

Reba Buhr as Riko Amanai

Furthermore, Jujutsu Kaisen will also be dubbed in five other languages. The details are as follows.

Language Release Date Latin American Spanish July 27, 2023 Brazilian Portuguese July 27, 2023 Russian July 27, 2023 Italian August 3, 2023 Castillian Spanish August 10, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will air for two consecutive cours (a quarter of a year) as a half-year run. The English sub for this season premiered on July 6. The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen covers two arcs, namely Gojo’s Past arc and Shibuya arc.

The Gojo’s Past arc, also known as Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc, follows Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, and Shoko Ieri in the Spring of 2006 while they are still students.

Jujutsu Kaisen premiered in October 2020 with a 24-episode first season on Crunchyroll and the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in Japan on December 24, 2021.

Jujutsu Kaisen is the story of a young ordinary boy, Yuji Itadori, with extraordinary physical abilities. One day, he chances upon Sukuna's finger, a cursed object. Ryomen Sukuna was once the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer, widely known as the “King of Curses”. Itadori sees a classmate being attacked by a curse and swallows the finger in hopes of gaining enough power to save the classmate.

Since then, he and Sukuna share one body. Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School to learn how to exorcise curses. He forms a trio with his two other classmate, Fushiguro Megumi and Kugisaki Nobara. The three train together to eventually defeat Ryoumen Sukuna.