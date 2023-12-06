Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 - Release date, time, what to expect and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20, slated for release on December 7, 2023, is generating intense fan anticipation. Following the gripping events of the Shibuya Incident arc, the episode promises a compelling continuation of the saga. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20, slated for release on December 7, 2023, is generating intense fan anticipation.(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 release date and time:

The episode will premiere in Japan at 11.56 p.m. JST on Thursday, Dec. 7, and will be available internationally on Crunchyroll at 9 am PT on the same day. Here are the release times in various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 9 am, Thursday, December 7

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 12 pm, Thursday, December 7

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 5 pm, Thursday, December 7

Central European Time (CET): 6 pm, Thursday, December 7

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10.30 pm, Thursday, December 7

What happened in the last episode:

In Episode 19, titled "Right and Wrong, Part 2," Nobara engaged in a fierce battle against Mahito's double, utilizing resonance to injure both the double and the original. The episode delved into Nobara's past, revealing her life in the village with friends Fumi and Saori. However, a shocking turn of events unfolded as the original Mahito touched Nobara's face, leading to a devastating injury.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 is expected to cover chapters 126 to 129 of the manga. The focus will be on the penultimate battle of the Shibuya Incident arc, featuring Yuji, Todo, and Mahito. Aoi Todo's appearance and the introduction of Arata Nitta will be the episode's highlights. The preview hints at Mahito unlocking new forms and a new version of Domain Expansion. The episode is titled "Right and Wrong, Part 3" and promises to provide a ray of hope for Nobara's fans.

Also Read | Amidst global anime popularity surge, creators face serious mental health risks

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. International viewers can catch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, Netflix (for India and Southeast Asia), and Bilibili (for China). Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel will stream the episode in India and Thailand.

As the intricate web of right and wrong continue to trap the characters, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 is poised to deliver intense developments and emotional revelations. The series' devoted fanbase eagerly awaits the next chapter in this acclaimed anime, promising a riveting blend of action and introspection.