Karada Sagashi I manga's final chapter to be released on March 11

Karada Sagashi I (Body Search Different) manga, the third manga from the c, is all set to end in its next chapter on March 11. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ online manga service published the 22nd chapter of this thrilling manga on Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the series before it comes to an end.

The Plot of Karada Sagashi I

The focus of the story is on Asuka, a high school student who is haunted by the ghost of a deceased classmate named Haruka. Haruka implores Asuka to locate her remains, and as the plot unfolds, Asuka and her comrades attempt to locate the eight scattered fragments of Haruka's body within the school. Throughout their search, they encounter the enigmatic Red Person, who preys on students who are alone on campus. The Red Person dismembers their victims, scattering their remains across the school, and assigns another student the task of finding them. Should Asuka fail to uncover Haruka's body, the cycle of death and rebirth continues indefinitely.

Artists behind Karada Sagashi I

The original work of Karada Sagashi I is credited to Welzard, with Katsutoshi Murase serving as the artist, and Harumi Doki credited for the "film script. " Murase initially illustrated the manga between September 2014 and December 2017 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website. The series was a massive success, being the first to amass over 100 million views on the website. Shueisha published the manga's final volume, volume 17, in February 2018, with the entire series having over three million copies in circulation.

Karada Sagashi Kai Sequel Manga

Following the triumph of the initial manga, Murase commenced the Karada Sagashi Kai sequel manga in January 2018, which concluded in January 2019. The fifth and last volume was released by Shueisha in March 2019.

Anime and Live-Action Adaptations of Karada Sagashi I

The anime adaptation of Karada Sagashi I also delighted fans, debuting on Production I.G's Tate Anime (now Anime Beans) app in July 2017. And when the live-action film adaptation was announced, fans of the manga were thrilled. The film opened in Japan in October 2021, marking the manga's growing popularity across different mediums. As the manga comes to a close, fans may feel bittersweet, but its legacy will continue through its adaptations and dedicated fanbase. Don't forget to read the final chapter of this thrilling series on March 11.