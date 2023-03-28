Latest visual for One Piece's Wano Saga climax teases jaw-dropping fights

As the One Piece anime delves deeper into the Wano saga, fans are gearing up for the epic climax that's sure to come. With Luffy back to face off against Kaido, the stage is set for an epic battle, and the recent release of a new Wano visual has only added to the hype. The poster featuring Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Kid, and Law shows the top fighters gathered around with their powers at the ready. As the One Piece anime delves deeper into the Wano saga, fans are gearing up for the epic climax that's sure to come.(Eiichiro Oda, Toei Animation)

The Wano visual: A look at the top fighters in One Piece gathered around

In the poster, Luffy stands tall to the right, his fist infused with haki as he prepares to take on Kaido once again. But he's not alone. His comrades stand by his side, battle-ready and raring to go. Eustass Kid takes centre stage, sporting a piece of tech covering his arm, while Trafalgar Law wields his legendary sword with deadly precision. Zoro and Sanji face off against King and Queen, respectively, while Kid and Law are up against Big Mom. Each of the fights seems to be in the final stage, and the tension is palpable. (Also Read: Boruto anime's Part 1 ends with episode 293: What's next for the young shinobi?)

Catch up with the latest episode: One Piece anime continues to work through the Wano Saga

One Piece enthusiasts can keep up with the latest episode of the Wano saga on Crunchyroll, as the anime keeps unfolding its thrilling storyline. Fans can also watch the series on Funimation, Hulu, and other streaming platforms.

The final act: One Piece manga's latest arc brings Luffy and Dr. Vegapunk together

For manga aficionados, the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, is still diligently crafting the series. Recently, the manga entered its final act, and the latest arc showcased Luffy and Dr. Vegapunk's collaboration. You can get up-to-date with the entire series by reading it on Manga Plus or through the Shonen Jump app.

It's been more than a year since the One Piece anime began its Wano saga, but the end is finally in sight. While there's no set date for Wano's climax, it's clear that things are heating up on the screen. With Luffy and Kaido's epic showdown just around the corner, fans can't wait to see how it all plays out. (Also Read: Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime - The best new shonen anime of Spring 2023?)

So get ready to throw down, folks, because One Piece's top fighters are assembling, and they're prepared to take on anything that comes their way. The battle lines have been drawn, and the countdown to the epic conclusion of the Wano saga has begun.