Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 - All you need to know

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Feb 05, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 is to premiere on April 7, 2024, with new trailer and poster.

Mark your calendars! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 is hitting screens on April 7, 2024, in Japan. The first trailer and poster are out, giving us a sneak peek into Rudeus and Sylphie's next adventures.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 is to premiere on April 7, 2024, with new trailer and poster.(Studio Bind)
Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 is to premiere on April 7, 2024, with new trailer and poster.(Studio Bind)

How to watch Mushoku Tensei:

Catching up? Stream all the episodes on Crunchyroll. The show follows the story of a 34-year-old who gets a second shot at life in a world of magic after an unfortunate truck incident.

Set your alarm for Sundays! Mushoku Tensei will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks starting on April 7, 2024, at 24:00 JST (midnight). Don't worry; you can also catch it on ABEMA/d Anime store.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 visuals and trailer:

The new poster showcases Rudeus, Sylphie, and even Rudeus's younger sisters. The trailer dives into Rudeus and Sylphie's first meeting, promising more excitement for fans.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 cast and staff updates:

Season 2 Part 2 brings some changes. Ryosuke Shibuya takes the director's chair, and the cast includes familiar voices like Yumi Uchiyama as Rudeus and Ai Kayano as Sylphiette. The team is set for another captivating run.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 story arc and volume coverage:

Get ready for the Newlyweds Arc! The anime adapts volumes 10 to 12, focusing on Rudeus and Sylphie's wedding preparations. The first cour covered volumes 7 to 9, setting the stage for this exciting next chapter.

As we approach the release, keep an eye out for more details like the official trailer, key visuals, and theme songs. Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 promises to be a thrilling ride, so stay tuned for more updates as 2023 wraps up.

