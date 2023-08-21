My Happy Marriage episode 8: Release date,time, where to watch and more

"My Happy Marriage" is a new supernatural drama series airing this season with a captivating beginning. The story revolves around Miyo Saimori, a girl who leads a difficult life and must follow her family's commands. Miyo and Kiyoka as seen in My Happy Marriage anime (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In the previous episode, Miyo visited her old home before becoming engaged to Kiyoka. Now, she's trying to learn how to be a good wife by observing the behavior of important women. Despite her past family issues, her future remains uncertain. Something risky might happen again, and We'll find out more about it in episode 8.

Release Schedule for My Happy Marriage Episode 8

My Happy Marriage episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, KBS, and other local channels. International fans can stream the episode on Netflix. The release timings according to different timezones are as follows:

Date My Happy Marriage Episode 8 Schedule Date JST PT CT ET CET IST August, 23 11:30 PM 7:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM 8:00 PM

Recap of My Happy Marriage Episode 7

In the last episode, Miyo learned that her old house had burned down. She asked Kiyoka to go there with her one last time. She touched a tree her mom had planted, and it turned to dust. She talked to Koji before leaving. He mentioned he was going to train, and Kaya would work for another family. He almost confessed that he liked her but didn't.

Kiyoka and Miyo got officially engaged. They signed papers without involving their parents. Miyo wanted to learn how to be a good woman, and Kiyoka suggested his sister Hazuki as a tutor. Hazuki gave Miyo books to study. They planned to assess Miyo's progress in two months at a party.

Hazuki (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

One night, Kiyoka felt something strange and found Miyo having a nightmare. It was related to the Usuba, a spiritual phenomenon. Then, some scary beings were released through rituals. The next day, General Okaito told Kiyoka about an emergency. A seal had been broken, and they needed to see Prince Takaihito. The episode ended with someone saying they would go after Miyo.

Expectations for My Happy Marriage Episode 8

In the upcoming episode 8 of "My Happy Marriage," viewers will meet Prince Takaihito. He will discuss a serious situation, and Kiyoka will visit him to learn more. It's still unknown whether this is connected to the emperor's plan to prevent Miyo and Kiyoka from being together.

In the previous episode, we saw the face of the emperor's attendant, Arata Usuba, who is related to Miyo. In episode 8, we might discover why he wants to harm Miyo, even though he wasn't part of her life before.

