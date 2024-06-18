One Piece Chapter 1118: Spoilers, release date, time and more

{Warning! This article contains a major soiler for One Piece Chapter 1116, 1117 and 1118} One Piece Chapter 1118: Zoro and Jinbe will team up against Nusjuro(Viz Media)

The schedule of One Piece Chapter 1117 has revealed the upcoming episode’s release date and time. Oda is here with the newest chapters of One Piece after he took quite some time away.

Check out all the information about the One Piece 1118 chapter, along with information on where and how you can purchase the released edition.

One Piece Chapter 1118: Release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1118 is scheduled for release on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in the United States. Here are the release times:

Pacific Time (PT): 8:00 a.m.

Eastern Time (ET): 11:00 a.m.

Central Time (CT): 10:00 a.m.

For readers in Japan, One Piece Chapter 1118 will be available on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

One Piece Chapter 1118: Where to read the manga

Anime lovers can read One Piece Chapter 1118 alongside chapters 1116 and 1117 on the Viz Media and Manga Plus platforms brought to you by Shueisha.

But if you want to go again to read more chapters or the whole series of One Piece, you can just download Manga Plus and for $2 per month, you can read all the expounded manga out there. 99. It includes all of Shueisha’s products, and the services are free of charge to users of the subscription.

More information about Dr. Vegapunk’s shocking statement about the existence of the much-discussed Ancient Weapons comes in chapter 1116 of the Egghead Arc. For the first time, he mentions the presence of the Mother Flame in the culture that they have been studying all this time. This is another form of energy which he had synthesized for the world as a source of energy. Dr. Vegapunk tells them that this energy was also part taken and utilized to bring destruction to the the Lulusia Kingdom.

The conspiracy starts coming apart at the seams once Roger Pirates do nothing to stop it, and people learn about the past of the Void Century. The chapter also creates suspense, York says to the Five Elders about transmitting the Den Den Mushis after knowing that the Iron Giant is guarding it.

One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers: Zoro and Jinbe team up for…

The chapter is expected to delve into several intriguing plot points, primarily focusing on the Elders and the formidable Iron Giant. As the Straw Hat Pirates continue their escape attempt, fans speculate on how the narrative will unfold.

The Iron Giant, powered by ancient energy, is set to confront the Elders once more after its previous clash ended abruptly. Fans hope to see it unleash its destructive potential, potentially posing a threat that could impact the seemingly immortal Elders.

Meanwhile, Zoro and Jinbe team up to defend against Nusjuro's relentless pursuit, aiming to protect the Straw Hat ship as they plan their escape from Labophase. Although they face formidable opposition, their strategic maneuvers are crucial in ensuring the crew's safety.

Meanwhile, Luffy and his allies edge closer to boarding the Giants' ship amidst ongoing skirmishes with Marines and other adversaries on Egghead Island.