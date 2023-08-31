One Piece live-action: Here's Netflix release time for every region

Fans of the Japanese manga series One Piece have been eagerly waiting for the live-action adaptation to hit Netflix. Netflix's loyal adaptation holds promise for live-action One Piece series. (YouTube/ Netflix)

The wait is almost over, as Eiichiro Oda’s creation will be released on the streaming platform on Thursday, August 31st.

The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young pirate who dreams of finding the legendary treasure of Gold Rogers. Along his journey, he meets various other pirates who either help him or hinder him in his quest.

The Straw Crew Hat’s saga will be available to watch on Netflix in all regions at the same time, but the exact time will vary depending on your location.

Netflix releases its original content at midnight Pacific Time, which means that you will have to adjust your clock according to your time zone.

Netflix’s release schedule for One Piece: What time does it premiere?

One Piece live-action will be available on Netflix on Thursday, August 31st.

The series will be released on Netflix at the same time for all regions, but the time will differ depending on your time zone.

Here is a list of some of the release times for different time zones, countries, and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

A total of eight episodes from One Piece will be ready for streaming on August 31st, at once.