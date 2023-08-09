Sneak peek! New Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 promo teases thrilling Shibuya Incident Arc

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is about to unveil its most intense arc yet – the Shibuya Incident. After a riveting start that adapted the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's manga, the anime is ready to dive into present-day chaos with its upcoming episode. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 amps up with explosive Shibuya Incident arc. Promo released for Episode 6, preluding intense chaos.(MAPPA)

Shibuya Incident arc promo released: A glimpse of what's to come

The latest promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 offers an exciting sneak peek into the explosive Shibuya Incident arc. The episode, titled "It's Like That," is set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, August 31st. This segment adapts content from Chapter 64 of the manga – an episode that predates the recent flashback arc.

In this thrilling episode, viewers can expect a follow-up to the suspenseful ending of Season 1. As Yuji Itadori and his companions receive a recommendation for higher-grade missions, the stage is set for a chain of events that will ultimately lead to the onset of the Shibuya Incident.

While fans eagerly await this new chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is taking a short break, treating audiences to special recaps of "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" and the first season. The hiatus will culminate with the airing of Episode 6, reigniting the excitement later this month.

As the Shibuya Incident arc unfolds, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will witness the return of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki to the forefront of the anime's narrative. With a tumultuous plot on the horizon, the series promises a thrilling and captivating journey for its characters and fans alike.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 streaming details: Where to catch the action

For those who want to catch up on the action or rewatch the series, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is available for streaming on Crunchyroll. As the anime inches closer to the Shibuya Incident, viewers can prepare for a rollercoaster ride of supernatural battles and unforgettable moments.