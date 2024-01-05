The Demon Prince of Momochi House Episode 1 - Exact elease date and time, where to watch and more
The supernatural saga of The Demon Prince of Momochi House begins on January 5, 2024.
Get ready for a mystical rollercoaster as The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 Episode 1 is about to grace your screens. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming episode.
The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 Episode 1 release date and time:
The supernatural saga kicks off on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 12:00 am JST on AT-X. For international fans, catch it on Crunchyroll from January 6, 2024. Here's the release time in multiple time zones:
Pacific Standard Time - 7:00 am, January 4, 2024
Eastern Standard Time - 10:00 am, January 4, 2024
Central European Time - 4:00 pm, January 4, 2024
Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, January 4, 2024
Where to watch The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 Episode 1:
You can stream the first episode of The Demon Prince of Momochi House on Crunchyroll.
What to expect from The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1:
Episode 1 unfolds with Himari's journey, introducing key characters like Aoi, Yukari, and Ise. Brace for a blend of mystery, humour, and the unexpected as Himari navigates the mystical realm that awaits her.
Also Read | Winter 2024 anime season - All anime releases of January and where to watch them
What is The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 about:
This anime follows Momochi Himari, an orphan, who inherits the Momochi family estate on her 16th birthday. Little does she know; the house is a bridge between realms, and she's destined to be the guardian. But with squatters already in residence, Himari's role is far from straightforward.
The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 cast and characters to look out for:
Natsumi Kawaida lends her voice to Himari Momochi, while Takeo Otsuka embodies the enigmatic Aoi Nanamori/Nue. Get ready for a voice-acting feast that brings these captivating characters to life.