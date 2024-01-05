The Demon Prince of Momochi House Episode 1 - Exact elease date and time, where to watch and more

Get ready for a mystical rollercoaster as The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 Episode 1 is about to grace your screens. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming episode. The supernatural saga of The Demon Prince of Momochi House begins on January 5, 2024.(Studio Drive)

The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 Episode 1 release date and time:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The supernatural saga kicks off on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 12:00 am JST on AT-X. For international fans, catch it on Crunchyroll from January 6, 2024. Here's the release time in multiple time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:00 am, January 4, 2024

Eastern Standard Time - 10:00 am, January 4, 2024

Central European Time - 4:00 pm, January 4, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, January 4, 2024

Where to watch The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 Episode 1:

You can stream the first episode of The Demon Prince of Momochi House on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1:

Episode 1 unfolds with Himari's journey, introducing key characters like Aoi, Yukari, and Ise. Brace for a blend of mystery, humour, and the unexpected as Himari navigates the mystical realm that awaits her.

Also Read | Winter 2024 anime season - All anime releases of January and where to watch them

What is The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 about:

This anime follows Momochi Himari, an orphan, who inherits the Momochi family estate on her 16th birthday. Little does she know; the house is a bridge between realms, and she's destined to be the guardian. But with squatters already in residence, Himari's role is far from straightforward.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House Season 1 cast and characters to look out for:

Natsumi Kawaida lends her voice to Himari Momochi, while Takeo Otsuka embodies the enigmatic Aoi Nanamori/Nue. Get ready for a voice-acting feast that brings these captivating characters to life.