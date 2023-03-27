The Devil Is a Part-Timer is back! Season 3 premiers in July 2023

Great news for fans of The Devil Is a Part-Timer, as the beloved anime series has been confirmed for a third season set to premiere in July 2023. To add to the excitement, a new trailer has been released, teasing the addition of a new character named Acieth Alla, voiced by Madoka Asahina. Great news for fans of The Devil Is a Part-Timer, as the beloved anime series has been confirmed for a third season set to premiere in July 2023.(YouTube/infiniteanime)

Get ready for more hilarious hijinks in The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 3

Directed by Daisuke Tsukushi and with a series composition by Masahiro Yokotani, The Devil Is a Part-Timer follows the story of the devil himself, who is stranded in modern-day Tokyo after being foiled by a hero. With no practical skills, the devil is forced to work at a fast-food joint to make ends meet while also engaging in a battle of wits with the hero. (Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 3 & more: Must-watch anime of the second week of April 2023)

The main cast of characters includes Maou Sadao, Emi Yusa, Chiho Sasaki, Shiro Ashiya, Hanzo Urushihara, and Suzuno Kamazuki, all voiced by a talented voice-acting cast.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 3 to premiere in July 2023: What to expect

While we don't know much about the third season, it's safe to assume that it will deliver the same hilarious and unique blend of fantasy and comedy that made the first two seasons so popular. Fans can expect more of the witty banter and hijinks they have come to love. (Also Read: Our top picks for comedy anime to binge-watch)

For those who haven't seen the series, there's no better time to catch up on the first two seasons than before the premiere of season 3. Both seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll, so grab some popcorn and prepare for a binge-watching session that will leave you in stitches.