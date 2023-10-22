Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Release date & time, what to expect
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 will be airing soon and fans are excited for what it will bring for them. Read more below.
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 is all set to release soon and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for it.
The previous episode saw Takemichi confirm Naoto's death from the past, following which he unknowingly revealed the secrets about the suture and his mission to Hinata.
Later, he went along with Draken to Mikey's house, where they learned that Izana Kurokawa was Mikey's stepbrother.
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date & Timings
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 will be airing on local Japanese networks on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 12 a.m. Japanese Standard Time.
However, the majority of international fans can watch the anime on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
Here's a list of the release dates and timings for the different timezones:
Pacific Daylight Time: 11 am Tuesday, October 24
Mountain Daylight Time: 12 pm Tuesday, October 24
Central Daylight Time: 1 pm Tuesday, October 24
Eastern Daylight Time: 2 pm Tuesday, October 24
British Summer Time: 7 pm Tuesday, October 24
Central European Summer Time: 8 pm Tuesday, October 24
Eastern European Summer Time: 9 pm Tuesday, October 24
Arabia Standard Time: 9 pm Tuesday, October 24
Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm Tuesday, October 24
Philippine Standard Time: 2 am Wednesday, October 25
Australia Central Standard Time: 3:30 am Wednesday, October 25
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Where to watch?
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 will be available for watching on several Japanese networks such as AT-X, MBS, TV TOKYO, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, Gunma TV and others.
Following this, the anime will be available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus, three hours after it airs on television.
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: What to Expect?
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 will most likely see Takemichi being questioned by Yasuhiro Muto. Tanjiro was beaten up and taken to a hideaway by the Tokyo Manji Gang Fifth Division Captain at the conclusion of the previous episode so that he might be questioned. Tanjiro spotted Kokonoi and Inupi there; both had been a member of the 10th Generation Black Dragons before.
Given the circumstances, it is plausible that Muto was assigned the duty of filtering out potential traitors. Given their background, Kokonoi and Inupi may be considered suspects. Takemichi could have been hauled in for interrogation as a potential new suspect because he was their Captain.
