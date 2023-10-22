Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Release date & time, what to expect

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 is all set to release soon and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for it. Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 will most likely see Takemichi being questioned by Yasuhiro Muto. (LIDEN FILMS)

The previous episode saw Takemichi confirm Naoto's death from the past, following which he unknowingly revealed the secrets about the suture and his mission to Hinata.

Later, he went along with Draken to Mikey's house, where they learned that Izana Kurokawa was Mikey's stepbrother.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date & Timings

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 will be airing on local Japanese networks on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 12 a.m. Japanese Standard Time.

However, the majority of international fans can watch the anime on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Here's a list of the release dates and timings for the different timezones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 11 am Tuesday, October 24

Mountain Daylight Time: 12 pm Tuesday, October 24

Central Daylight Time: 1 pm Tuesday, October 24

Eastern Daylight Time: 2 pm Tuesday, October 24

British Summer Time: 7 pm Tuesday, October 24

Central European Summer Time: 8 pm Tuesday, October 24

Eastern European Summer Time: 9 pm Tuesday, October 24

Arabia Standard Time: 9 pm Tuesday, October 24

Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm Tuesday, October 24

Philippine Standard Time: 2 am Wednesday, October 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 3:30 am Wednesday, October 25

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Where to watch?

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 will be available for watching on several Japanese networks such as AT-X, MBS, TV TOKYO, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, Gunma TV and others.

Following this, the anime will be available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus, three hours after it airs on television.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: What to Expect?

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4 will most likely see Takemichi being questioned by Yasuhiro Muto. Tanjiro was beaten up and taken to a hideaway by the Tokyo Manji Gang Fifth Division Captain at the conclusion of the previous episode so that he might be questioned. Tanjiro spotted Kokonoi and Inupi there; both had been a member of the 10th Generation Black Dragons before.

Given the circumstances, it is plausible that Muto was assigned the duty of filtering out potential traitors. Given their background, Kokonoi and Inupi may be considered suspects. Takemichi could have been hauled in for interrogation as a potential new suspect because he was their Captain.

